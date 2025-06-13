Parkwood Home Care Continues to Honor Veterans Through Established Veterans CARE Program

Parkwood Home Care Care taker provides compassionate in-home care for a veteran

Parkwood Home Care provides tailored, compassionate in-home care to veterans through the Veterans CARE Program, now celebrating seven years of service.

Our veterans have given so much to this country, and they deserve reliable, respectful care” — Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care President

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkwood Home Care is proud to continue its long-standing commitment to Canada’s veterans through its Veterans CARE Program, now in its seventh year of service. As an approved provider through Veterans Affairs Canada and the Veterans Independence Program (VIP), Parkwood Home Care remains dedicated to ensuring that veterans receive the quality, compassionate care they deserve — in the comfort of their own homes.The Veterans CARE Program offers a wide range of in-home support tailored to the needs of veterans, including personal care (bathing, dressing, incontinence care), medication and health reminders, ambulation and mobility assistance, posture support, and specialized care for those living with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. Additional services such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, and respite care provide added support to veterans and their families. Importantly, Parkwood’s approach also emphasizes companionship and emotional well-being, helping reduce isolation and support mental health.“Our veterans have given so much to this country, and they deserve reliable, respectful care,” said Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care President. “We’re honored to continue serving them year after year with our Veterans CARE Program.”The program is delivered in partnership with the Veterans Independence Program, a government-funded initiative offering annual, tax-free financial assistance to support eligible veterans in maintaining independence at home. Eligibility includes veterans receiving a disability benefit, those who qualify for the War Veterans Allowance or Prisoner of War Compensation, and individuals eligible for Contract or Priority Access Beds in long-term care facilities but unable to access one.Not sure if you or a loved one qualifies? Parkwood Home Care’s experienced team is available to assist with eligibility checks and guidance through the application process.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit: www.parkwoodhomecare.com About Parkwood Home CareParkwood Home Care is one of Nova Scotia’s most trusted providers of in-home care for seniors and veterans. With nearly a decade of experience supporting veterans, Parkwood is committed to compassionate, professional service that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of clients and their families.

