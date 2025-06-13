More Seats to Paradise: Makers Air Increases Service to The Bahamas

New daily service from FLL to Cat Island beginning Nov. 1

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a strong first quarter behind it, which saw 3.3 million visitors recorded between January and March and a 9% increase over the same period last year, The Bahamas continues to build momentum in quarter two as Makers Air strengthens its investment in the market by expanding service to the region.

Beginning November 1, daily service will be available between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and Cat Island. Flights will connect to New Bight-Freetown Settlement Airport (MYCB), five days per week and Arthur's Town Airport (MYCA), two days per week. This move marks a strategic step in strengthening the airline’s presence in high-demand leisure markets.

“Increased air service is always a signal that we are doing something right," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Makers Air’s expansion is more than just flights, it’s a connection between people, cultures and economies, and it reinforces The Bahamas’ position as a must-visit destination in the region.”

Building on the strong performance of Makers Airs’ existing Thursday and Sunday flights from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) to Long Island’s Stella Maris Airport (MYLS), the carrier is adding a third weekly flight on Tuesdays, giving travelers even more flexibility and access to this popular destination.

Latia Duncombe, Bahamas Director General of Tourism said, “The expansion of existing services to Cat Island and Long Island is a meaningful step forward. It not only makes the destinations more accessible but also speaks to the growing appeal of what each island has to offer.”

“We are proud to see two of our unique 16-island destinations gain momentum and deeply appreciate Makers Air’s continued investment in connecting more travelers to everything that makes The Bahamas a must visit destination.”

Makers Air offers a seamless, stress-free way to reach The Bahamas, specialising in daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to the Out Islands. With personalised service and a laid-back travel experience, it is becoming a go-to for travelers looking to escape the crowds and get straight to island time.

For more information on The Bahamas, log on to www.bahamas.com .

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

