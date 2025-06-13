AIXA Miner Powers Green Cloud Mining with AI-Managed Renewables, Igniting New Wave in Sustainable Crypto

Eco-conscious, AI-driven mining platform delivers efficient, low-carbon crypto earnings—reshaping industry conversation.

Eco-conscious, AI-driven mining platform delivers efficient, low-carbon crypto earnings—reshaping industry conversation.

Denver, CO, USA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Aixa Miner, a trailblazer in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining since 2020, today announced its latest innovation: a sustainability-first platform that combines renewable energy sources and AI-powered intelligent scheduling, delivering cleaner, more efficient digital-asset mining at scale.









Green Energy at Its Core

All of Aixa Miner’s global mining operations are now powered exclusively by solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources, forming a fully eco-friendly infrastructure. By shifting away from fossil fuel–driven rigs, the company dramatically reduces its carbon footprint—setting a high standard for responsible mining practices.

AI-Optimized Smart Mining

Backed by cutting-edge AI systems, Aixa Miner dynamically schedules and allocates GPU resources across its network of 120+ renewables-powered data centers worldwide. This intelligent orchestration enhances efficiency, maximizes uptime, and minimizes energy waste—all automatically and in real time.

Standout Benefits and Performance

Significant carbon reduction driven by clean energy

driven by clean energy Proactive AI load-balancing ensures peak operational efficiency

ensures peak operational efficiency Full automation removes the need for user-owned hardware

Users receive daily USDT payouts with no technical setup

with no technical setup Accessible plans from $100, with transparent ROI and no hidden fees

Industry Response and User Feedback

A growing number of financial analysts and crypto communities are applauding the initiative:

“Aixa Miner’s switch to renewables and smart scheduling marks a pivotal step toward sustainable mining,” noted one industry commentator. “It’s a powerful signal that eco-conscious blockchain is no longer a niche—it’s quickly becoming mainstream.”

With this green pivot, Aixa Miner continues to strengthen its position in the 200+ countries it serves, combining user-friendly features with socially responsible operations





Start Your Eco-Mining Journey

Go to com and sign up with no cost Select a green-energy mining plan (from $100) Start your AI-optimized mining contract immediately Receive daily USDT rewards in your wallet Invite friends to earn through Aixa Miner’s referral system



About Aixa Miner

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the US, Aixa Miner provides seamless cloud mining solutions powered by renewable energy and AI-managed efficiency. Its platform allows users, from beginners to experienced investors, to access sustainable, automated crypto income without hardware requirements or setup complexity. By prioritizing environmental responsibility and technological excellence, Aixa Miner is redefining industry-based expectations for green, scalable, and transparent cloud mining.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Leif Mikkelsen Email: Leif.Mikkelsen@aixaminer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.