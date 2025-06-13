Wallbridge Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 12, 2025.

A total of 414,151,722 shares or 37.66% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 30, 2025 (“MIC”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

To Set the Number of Directors at Six (6)

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 371,173,554 88.62% 42,978,168 10.38%

Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Brian Penny 332,763,992 85.95% 54,410,705 14.05% Janet Wilkinson 345,942,724 89.35% 41,231,973 10.65% Michael Pesner 339,012,595 87.56% 48,162,102 12.44% Jeffery Snow 337,076,326 87.06% 50,098,371 12.94% Danielle Giovenazzo 336,705,377 86.97% 50,469,320 13.04% Brian Christie 342,128,022 88.37% 45,046,675 11.64%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 378,823,556 91.47% 35,328,165 8.53%

To consider, and if thought advisable, pass a resolution to approve, confirm and ratify the Company’s Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan;

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 318,064,931 82.15% 69,109,766 17.85%

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 830 km2 that extends approximately 97 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous other gold exploration targets.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 716 8346 Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 289 819 3012

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.