Maryland Natural Resources Police Annual Awards Ceremony Honors Officers for Exceptional Service

June 13, 2025

Officers were awarded for lifesaving action, conservation enforcement, and more

The Natural Resources Police Underwater Operations Team is awarded with a Unit Citation, recognizing the divers for their work in several incidents including their response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police held its annual award ceremony June 13 to recognize the achievements made by conservation law enforcement officers and professional staff in 2024. The officers were presented honors by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Sec. Josh Kurtz and Natural Resources Police Col. Orlando Lilly at Annapolis High School in Anne Arundel County.

“Our hardworking Natural Resources Police officers represent our department with the utmost professionalism and honor,” said Sec. Kurtz. “We recognize their accomplishments and honor those who went above and beyond so Marylanders can enjoy our state’s natural areas, resources, waterways, and lands safely and sustainable.”

Cpl. William Ruffner, who spent time working in NRP’s Eastern and Central regions last year, was named the 2024 Officer of the Year for his well-rounded enforcement and community engagement activities. Ruffner’s efforts exposed turkey poaching violations, impaired boaters, illegal commercial fisheries violations, while his mentorship and guidance of fellow officers went noticed by trainees and fellow officers.

Maj. Matthew Corbin’s promotion was celebrated, receiving a certificate and badge-pinning at the ceremony after being officially promoted from Captain to Major on April 30. In his new post, Corbin oversees the Special Services Bureau.

The Medal of Valor was awarded to Cpl. Cody Thorne. Thorne was first on scene to a vehicle accident in April 2024 in which a 17-year-old driver’s vehicle overturned and caught fire. Thorne put himself in harm’s way – later being treated for smoke inhalation, lacerations to his hands and arms, and blood exposure – to rescue the injured driver from the burning car.

Cpl. William Ruffner receives the 2024 NRP Officer of the Year Award, joined by Secretary Joshua Kurtz and Colonel Orlando D. Lilly. Ruffner was also presented an Award of Merit. Maryland DNR photo.

Thirteen officers received the Award of Merit for actions that went above and beyond the call of duty in an attempt to save human life: Cpl. Veronica Bruns, Sgt. Ronald Collier, Officer First Class Christopher Crable, Officer First Class Michael Goodison, Sgt. Jason Haynes, Cpl. Emily Helterbran, Cpl. James Major, Officer First Class Donald Medtart, Officer First Class Kyle Neitzel, Senior Officer Morgan Phelps, Officer First Class Brennen Przywieczerski, and Cpl. William Ruffner.

Bruns, Collier, Crable, and Helterbran were honored for their response to several distress calls on the South River during a microburst storm which brought heavy lightning, hail, high winds, and dangerous waves, and resulted in a vessel pinned up against a rock jetty, an overturned jet ski, and a boat which had run aground.

Collier, Crable, Haynes, Medtart, and Phelps were honored for their rescue of eight boaters whose vessel overturned after taking on significant amounts of water outside of Sandy Point State Park during severe storm conditions.

Goodison and Neitzel were honored for their urgent response to a vehicle crash and rollover in St. Inigoes State Forest resulting in four occupants with life-threatening injuries being flown to shock trauma hospitals, and the recovery and removal of several firearms suspected to be used in crimes during the same incident.

Major was honored for his rescue of an exhausted swimmer who was swept away from the sand bar at Point Lookout State Park during windy conditions that warranted a small craft advisory.

Przywieczerski was honored for leading a successful search for a 73-year-old individual suffering from dementia who went missing on Christmas in Gaithersburg in temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees.

Ruffner was honored for his emergency response to a choking 11-month-old infant in Queen Anne’s County, in which he successfully dislodged a banana that had clogged the child’s airway. Ruffner’s immediate action before EMS arrived was critical in saving the child’s life.

“It’s important we recognize the work our officers have done to elevate the standards of this great agency,” said Col. Lilly. “Natural Resources Police continued to answer the call throughout what was a challenging year starting with the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The hard work didn’t stop as our officers risked life and limb, navigating the wreckage of January’s aircraft collision over the Potomac. Through it all, our officers worked to make their communities safer and we are proud to call them our own.”

Officer First Class Brett Simon, who patrols the Western Region, was selected as Conservation Officer of the Year for his advanced understanding of wildlife and fisheries, resulting in successful cases involving turkey baiting, deer poaching, and firearms offenses. Simon’s work as a Field Training Officer and Defensive Tactics instructor has improved officers’ skills who work with him, while his advanced qualifications in emergency medical care, tactical boat handling, and swift-water rescue reflect his commitment to the agency.

Officer First Class Brendan Ryan of the Eastern Region was honored as Boating Safety Officer of the Year. Ryan led his district with seven arrests for operating under the influence. In 2024, Ryan spent more than 800 hours on the water patrolling, leading his district in vessel stops, warnings, citations, and calls for service. His skills go beyond boating enforcement, earning advanced qualifications in the medical field. He maintains EMT-B certification and an RN license, critical to leading NRP’s tactical medicine program.

Cpl. Anthony Pecoriello received the Support Services Officer of the Year Award for his commitment to developing officers as part of the In-Service Training Section.

Anna Dahlstrom, who works in the Safety Education and Outreach Section, was awarded the Professional Staff Employee Award for her exceptional contributions to the success and efficiency of NRP’s Reserve Officer Program.

Reserve Officer Kimberly Doyle, Reserve Officer Betty Maher, and Reserve Officer John Groat were named the Reserve Officers of the Year.

Officer First Class Hector Rojas was awarded the Fishing and Boating Services Officer of the Year, presented by DNR Fishing and Boating Services.

Sgt. Danielle Brown is honored with the Maryland Park Service NRP Officer of the Year Award, presented by Park Service Deputy Director Rachel Temby, Ranger William Sade, Sec. Kurtz, and Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw.

Sgt. Danielle Brown was awarded the Maryland Park Service NRP Officer of the Year.

Four officers were honored with a Superintendent’s Commendation: Officer First Class Jodi Bentz, Cpl. Todd Cardarelli, Cpl. Timothy Fabian, and Cpl. Antonio Junta.

Unit Citations were issued to Sgt. Andrew Brayman and Cpl. Andrew Cummins of the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team; Sgt. Cory Armes, Officer First Class Jodi Bentz, Cpl. Todd Cardarelli, Sgt. Greg Certeza, Sgt. Michael Greenfield, Officer First Class Racquel Kavanaugh, Officer First Class Stephen Street, and Officer First Class Ryan Whittington of the Baltimore Marine Unit; Sgt. Gloria Breakall, Officer First Class Landon Broadwater, Officer First Class Michael Brown, Sgt. Ronald Collier, Cpl. Andrew Cummins, Sgt. Jason Haynes, Cpl. Connor Heavner, and Officer First Class Tyson Johnson of Area 3, Southern Region; Police Communications Operator Yvette Cambell and Police Communications Supervisor Stacy Williams of the Communications Center; and Cpl. Robert Arnold, Cpl. John Butts, Cpl. Andrew Felsecker, Cpl. Brian Hunt, Officer First Class Michael Goodison, Sgt. Michael Greenfield, Cpl. Ethan Leonard, Cpl. Alexandra Mankofsky, Officer First Class Kylee Moore, and Officer First Class Robert Offenbacker of the Underwater Operations Team.

