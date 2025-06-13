Painted Brick Digital Joins ALS Arizona’s Bite Nite as Supporting Sponsor

Scottsdale marketing agency helps raise awareness and donations during record-breaking $553K fundraising gala

Phoenix, AZ , June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painted Brick Digital, a results-driven Phoenix SEO Agency, proudly participated as a supporting sponsor of ALS Arizona’s annual Bite Nite Gala, held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Chateau Luxe in North Phoenix. The event shattered previous records, raising over $550,000 to support Arizonans living with ALS.





ALS Bite Night Theme "Boots & Bites"

As a local Phoenix Marketing Agency, Painted Brick Digital purchased a sponsorship table and invited community members who contributed additional donations during the evening’s festivities. Guests enjoyed tastings from some of the Valley’s top chefs, a silent auction, and powerful stories from those affected by ALS.

“It was an honor to be part of the 2025 ALS Bite Nite,” said Adam Truszkowski, founder of Painted Brick Digital. “A truly meaningful cause that helps those in our community who have been affected by this terrible disease, regardless of their background. Though many continue to fight and show that ALS hasn't broken them, their resilience is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”

Bite Nite is one of ALS Arizona’s signature fundraising events, and this year’s record-breaking total reflects the strength of the community’s support. Painted Brick Digital’s involvement is part of the agency’s broader commitment to giving back locally, while continuing to help small businesses and eCommerce brands grow nationally through SEO, digital advertising, and conversion-focused marketing strategies.

For more on Painted Brick Digital’s digital marketing and SEO services, visit Paintedbrickdigital.com.

To learn more about ALS Arizona or contribute to their mission, visit ALSAZ.org.





A look from our table.

About Painted Brick Digital



