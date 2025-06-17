Bridgenext and Duval County Public Schools Celebrate 8 Years of Tech Internships for High School Students

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the next few years, careers in AI, digital engineering, data science, and analytics are expected to be in high demand. While most students are hitting the beach, some enterprising Florida high schoolers are stepping into dream internships with the Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) IT Department and Bridgenext (formerly Emtec). Now in its eighth year, the innovative program was launched as a collaboration between Bridgenext and the DCPS IT Department in Jacksonville, FL. It offers paid summer internships to local high school students and recent graduates, giving them valuable hands-on experience in the world of information technology.Interns receive training and real-world IT experience by refreshing and preparing thousands of computers used by students and staff for the upcoming school year. Unlike most internships that are geared to college students, this program gives high school students early exposure to professional environments, job interviews, and resume building – all while making a tangible impact in their local community.At the beginning of summer, students are trained to clean, test and repair computers to get them ready for the new school year. Over the course of this two-month program, students will have worked on each of the 90,000 laptops currently in schools across the district.For more information, please visit https://www.Bridgenext.com

