The Dental Medical Convergence Announces Featured Article and Podcast Interview on KevinMD Highlighting Dangers of Dental Infections

Eustis, Florida , June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental Medical Convergence, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about the link between oral health and systemic disease, announced today that KevinMD—widely recognized as social media’s leading physician voice—has accepted a contributed article from the organization and will feature a podcast interview to spotlight the often-overlooked dangers of dental infections. These media features aim to raise awareness about how undiagnosed, typically painless dental infections can lead to severe health consequences including heart attacks, diabetes, and cognitive decline, while underscoring the critical role of regular dental care in disease prevention.









Fatigue. Brain fog. Chronic inflammation. We’re not saying it’s always the teeth—but more often than not, they’re part of the equation

Dental infections – which, surprisingly, are usually painless, offering no warning – seep into your bloodstream and trigger any number of ailments, many life-threatening like heart attacks, diabetes, pregnancy complications, even Alzheimer's, according to a growing body of research. Since they are easily dealt with through daily dental care and regular dental checkups, the non-profit The Dental Medical Convergence has sought to champion the importance of dental care for disease prevention.



Accordingly, KevinMD has just accepted an article from The Dental Medical Convergence and plans a podcast to raise awareness regarding the often undervalued and misunderstood oral-systemic health connection across its readership of 3 million monthly page views and over half a million subscribers on social media and RSS. This initiative marks a significant step forward in publicizing oral health issues, more importantly, the mouth-body connection, to empower people to take charge of their dental well-being so they can live healthier lives.

At the forefront of The Dental Medical Convergence is Dr. Charles Reinertsen, a retired dentist who practiced more than 40 years and who has made it his life’s work to educate the public about the life-saving nature of regular dental care for its power to prevent deadly infections from spreading throughout the body. “Your mouth is, naturally, a breeding ground for infections, but because our modern medical system has artificially separated dentistry from “medical care,” many don’t realize that infections that start in your mouth aren’t likely to stay put,” Dr. Reinertsen emphasizes. “That’s why we’re working with KevinMD to spread the word before our mouths spread more infections!”



In his book, Are Your Teeth Making You Sick?, Dr. Reinertsen elaborates in detail on the interrelationship between oral hygiene and long-term systemic disease prevention. He remains invested in his mission to provide educational resources to families, medical professionals, and “anyone with a mouth."

"Oral health isn’t limited to a smile and sparkling white teeth — the mouth is the front door to your body. Research has consistently established that infections in the mouth often travel through the bloodstream, attacking other organs. This is not a domain where ignorance is bliss. Far too many people suffer simply because they don’t have the right information. Through our work with KevinMD, we hope to reach wider audiences and create a deeper understanding of why a healthy mouth is critical for a healthy body," said Dr. Reinertsen.

“We are thrilled that KevinMD, what the the New York Times calls ‘a highly-coveted publishing place for doctors and patients,’ named the #1 Digital Health Expert to Follow on LinkedIn in 2022 and one of Medscape’s 20 Top Physician Social Media Influencers, is interested in conveying this vital message.



“We hope to provide to KevinMD more educational content and expert interviews focused on dental hygiene, early detection of oral diseases, the oral-systemic connection and myths surrounding dental treatments. One such myth is that there's no such thing as a mild toothache because dental problems always hurt. But the reality is that most dental problems are painless, fooling people into thinking there’s nothing wrong behind the curtain of the lips,” Dr. Reinertsen adds.

The Dental Medical Convergence remains committed to breaking down the wall between dentistry and “medical” care so dentists and doctors can work together to save their patients years of suffering, costly ER visits, rising medical bills and premature death. With this new relationship Dr. Reinertsen, who estimates that dental problems triggered 300,000 heart attack deaths last year, and KevinMD are poised to make a lasting impact on how people view and manage their oral health as a vital part of their overall well-being.

