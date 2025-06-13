XRP News: Vaultro Finance Token Sale on XRP Ledger Surpasses 40% of it’s Presale Allocation as XRP Ecosystem Booms

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has reached a new height in its public token sale by selling more than 40% of it’s $VLT Token Sale allocation. This milestone arrives just days after crossing the 30% mark and underscores the accelerating demand for on-chain index fund solutions on the XRP Ledger.





Join $VLT Presale Now

The broader XRP market is enjoying a resurgence. As of today, XRP trades above $2.1, driven by fresh optimism around the Ripple-SEC settlement and growing prospects for a US spot ETF fxempire.com . At the recent XRP APEX event in Singapore, Ripple’s CEO forecast that XRP could capture fourteen percent of SWIFT volume over the next five years financemagnates.com . Against this backdrop, Vaultro Finance is emerging as the must-buy protocol for investors seeking structured exposure in crypto.

Vaultro Finance delivers the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL. Its live dashboard at transforms index fund creation from a complex manual process into a smooth on-chain experience. Investors can now browse a library of thematic funds, set custom token allocations, and monitor performance in real time.

Purchase $VLT on Presale

The interface also enables VLT token holders to stake tokens for passive yield, vote on new fund listings, and access reduced transaction costs when minting or rebalancing portfolios.

Central to Vaultro’s ecosystem is the VLT token. Early backers recognize its vital role in powering platform features. Each VLT token grants the right to design and launch tokenized funds, participate in governance decisions, and earn yield that reflects overall protocol activity. Reduced fees for core operations reward active users and reinforce long-term engagement.

A driving force behind buyer urgency is the built-in listing premium. Vaultro Finance has confirmed that once VLT becomes tradable, it will list at thirty percent higher than today’s presale rate. Presale participants who acquire VLT at the rate of 1 XRP for 8 VLT will see their holdings trade at the equivalent of 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT upon listing. This guaranteed upside before exchanges open is spurring rapid commitments from both retail and institutional investors.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (40% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Participation in the presale remains open, but allocations are filling fast. Interested parties must hold an XRP-native wallet and set up a trust line for VLT token, The minimum contribution is 200 XRP, To secure your VLT allocation before the next milestone, visit https://sale.vaultro.finance

As XRP’s adoption grows and regulatory clarity strengthens, Vaultro Finance stands ready to redefine how diversified investing works on blockchain. With forty percent of the presale now claimed, the window for new entrants is narrowing.

Don’t miss the chance to join the future of on-chain index funds on XRPL—secure your $VLT token on Presale today.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f96b03f-38da-4858-900d-d82fe274eb03

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.