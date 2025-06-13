Blue Square X Announces Inaugural Visionary Partner Awards Honoring 2024’s Most Immersive Projects and Collaborators

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the final day of InfoComm 2025, Blue Square X, a leader in immersive visual experiences and digital display innovation, proudly announced the recipients of its first annual Visionary Partner Awards, honoring standout partners and projects from 2024 that embody excellence, creativity, and forward-thinking collaboration.

The Blue Square X Visionary Partner Awards recognize individuals and organizations who brought bold ideas to life through immersive storytelling, cutting-edge display technology, and architectural integration.

“These partners don’t just deliver projects—they shape what’s next,” said Chanan Averbuch, Director of Innovation at Blue Square X. “We’re honored to collaborate with visionaries who continually challenge the status quo and help us turn ambitious concepts into unforgettable experiences.”

2024 Visionary Partner Award Winners:

Art Gallery Partner of the Year: Lehmann Maupin in collaboration with artist Jennifer Steinkamp

Lehmann Maupin in collaboration with artist Jennifer Steinkamp Southeast AV Partner of the Year: Acoustic Architects + Faena Residences

Acoustic Architects + Faena Residences Museum Partner of the Year: Toledo Museum of Art

Toledo Museum of Art West Coast AV Partner of the Year: 5 North Media / RIDA for Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, Chula Vista

5 North Media / RIDA for Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, Chula Vista Manufacturing Partner of the Year: Chief Legrand for advancing the next generation of seamless LED walls

Chief Legrand for advancing the next generation of seamless LED walls Northeast AV Partner of the Year: Elyon Systems

Elyon Systems Real Estate Project of the Year: Pagani Residences, North Bay Village

Pagani Residences, North Bay Village Emerging AV Partner of the Year: AVI Systems Forte – Houston Office, Biggio's

AVI Systems Forte – Houston Office, Biggio's Sports Project of the Year: New York Yankees Press Conference Integration



From art galleries to stadiums, real estate showrooms to world-class museums, each honoree helped redefine what’s possible when technology, design, and storytelling converge.

“We launched these awards to spotlight the creativity, precision, and partnership that fuels our work,” said Shari Sentlowitz, Director of Communications and Marketing at Blue Square X. “Our success depends on those who dare to innovate with us—and this year’s winners set the bar high.”

As Blue Square X continues to grow across verticals including luxury real estate, art, retail, hospitality, and cultural institutions, the company remains committed to recognizing the partners who turn ambition into action—and light into experience.

The Blue Square X Visionary Partner Awards will return in 2025 with expanded categories to honor even more of the AV and design professionals pushing boundaries in immersive technology.

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

