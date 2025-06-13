Gotham Dreams Realized: Museum of the City of New York Hosts Record-Breaking Gala Honoring NYC Icons

New York, New York, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, 2025, in a spectacular evening that brought together icons from across New York’s sports, media, and entertainment worlds, the Museum of the City of New York hosted its most successful Gala in the institution’s 102-year history, generating over 2.5 million dollars. Honoring Candace Bushnell, the bestselling author and creator of Sex and the City; Carmelo Anthony, 10-time NBA All-Star and Class of 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee; and John McEnroe, Hall of Fame tennis legend, New York Times #1 Best Seller, and philanthropist, the event celebrated individuals whose work has profoundly shaped New York City.

At the Gotham Dreams gala, guests were treated to a powerful short film highlighting the impact of the Museum’s educational programs, a fireside chat featuring the honorees in conversation with Matt Brown, MCNY’s Board Chair, and an electrifying performance by Tony-Award winner Darren Criss, who concluded the event by leading the 650 guests in a rendition of New York, New York. With a record-breaking turnout and overwhelming support from patrons and partners, the night underscored the Museum’s role as a dynamic space for celebrating the city’s enduring spirit.

Notable Guests included Russell Wilson, Darren Criss, Stacey Bronfman, Carmelo Anthony, Veronica Bulgari, Candace Bushnell, Allan Houston and Tamara Houston, Christine Schwartzman, John McEnroe, Alex Roepers, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, Marisa and Matt Brown, and members of the Museum’s Board of Trustees.

"This event was more than a celebration—it was a statement about the power and unity of New Yorkers coming together to support culture, history, and community. Thanks to our honorees and supporters, we've reached a new milestone that will propel the Museum into an even more ambitious future." - Matt Brown, Board Chair of the Museum

"This unforgettable evening reflects the Museum’s mission to shine a light on the people and stories that make New York unlike any other city in the world. Honoring icons like Candace Bushnell, Carmelo Anthony, and John McEnroe speaks to the creative energy, resilience, and excellence that define our city. Their impact reminds us why New York continues to inspire the world." - Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum

“New York is home – it’s where I’ve poured my blood, sweat, and tears. The community here has always been my driving force and being recognized by the Museum of the City of New York, in the very place that shaped me, inspired me, and continues to support me, is a true honor.” - Carmelo Anthony

“I’ve always believed New York City is where dreams are born—and where they come true. It’s a pleasure to be recognized by the Museum of the City of New York, a place that tells the stories of this remarkable city with brilliance and heart.” - Candace Bushnell

“To be honored by the Museum of the City of New York—a place that celebrates my home city and what I believe to be the greatest city in the world, is very exciting to me." - John McEnroe

About the Museum of the City of New York

The Museum of the City of New York celebrates and interprets the city’s history, art, popular culture, and civic life, highlighting New York’s influence worldwide. Founded in 1923 as a private, nonprofit corporation, the Museum serves 200,000 visitors from around the world through exhibitions, school and public programs, publications, and collections. Learn more at http://www.mcny.org.

Attachments

Chris Gorman Museum of the City of New York (917) 492-3482 pressoffice@mcny.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.