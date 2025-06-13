The North West Company Inc. Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2025, including the election of all the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 9, 2025:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Brock Bulbuck 22,712,761 98.00 463,469 2.00 Stewart Glendinning 22,351,886 96.44 824,343 3.56 Rachel Huckle 22,716,310 98.02 459,920 1.98 Annalisa King 22,411,568 96.70 764,661 3.30 Violet Konkle 22,386,506 96.59 789,724 3.41 Steven Kroft 22,709,509 97.99 466,720 2.01 Daniel McConnell 22,640,472 97.69 535,758 2.31 Jennefer Nepinak 22,712,412 98.00 463,817 2.00 Victor Tootoo 22,419,280 96.73 756,949 3.27

Given that the total number of votes cast by or on behalf of the holders of North West’s Variable Voting Shares at the meeting exceeded 49% of the total number of votes cast at the meeting, the results above reflect the fact that the vote attached to each Variable Voting Share decreased automatically, without further act or formality, so that the Variable Voting Shares as a class did not carry more than 49% of the total number of votes cast at the meeting.

Information regarding all matters subject to a vote at the Meeting is available under North West’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Company Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

For more information contact:

Daniel McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email dmcconnell@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email: jking@northwest.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.