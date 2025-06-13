Alectra releases 2024 ESG and GRE&T Centre reports highlighting commitment to sustainability, community support and grid modernization

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. presents its 2024 Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, ‘Discover the Possibilities’, showcasing significant progress toward its long-term sustainability goals while continuing to deliver reliable, affordable energy services to more than one million homes and businesses across Ontario.

The report outlines how Alectra is investing in modernizing its electricity grid to meet growing demand, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build stronger communities through targeted social investments.

Alongside the ESG report, Alectra also released the 2024 Green Energy & Technology (GRE&T) Centre Report, ‘Where Great Minds Collaborate to Power a Better Tomorrow’. The report highlights progress in advancing grid-edge technologies, supporting innovation, and building strategic partnerships to shape a more sustainable future.

“At Alectra, we recognize our responsibility goes beyond powering homes and businesses,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “Our 2024 ESG and GRE&T Centre reports demonstrate how we’re advancing sustainability, strengthening our communities, and creating long-term value for the customers and municipalities we proudly serve.”

Some key achievements highlighted by Alectra in the ESG report include:

Achieving a 21.1 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2023.

Allocated $1.39 million through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program, supporting over 150 local health, housing and food security initiatives.

Invested $460 million in grid renewal and replacement projects to modernize the electricity grid.

Expanded People Deal initiative by investing $191,000 to support organizations promoting equality and inclusion.

Recognized as a Corporate Knights Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens – ranked first in Canada in the electricity transmission and distribution sector and eighth overall.

Earned the PRISM Certified designation from Imagine Canada for continued leadership in community investment.

Recognized as a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year.



View Alectra’s 2024 Annual ESG Report here, and 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements here, and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) here, and see the GRE&T Centre Report here.

About Alectra Inc. Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

