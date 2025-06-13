The Enterprise World Magazine Spotlights Natesan Thanthoni and Campus Activewear as 2025’s Top Innovators

Magazine Recognizes Natesan Thanthoni for Empowering Leadership and Campus Activewear for Building Unmatched Trust in Footwear.

Mumbai, India, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise World has recently published the distinguished features of Natesan Thanthoni, Area Director (IMEA) at Virbac, and Campus Activewear in its highly anticipated 2025 issues.

The magazine celebrates Natesan Thanthoni ‘s inclusion in “ The Most Empowering Business Leaders to Watch in 2025 ” for his exceptional leadership style at Virbac. This issue spotlights individuals who are not just driving company success, but also fostering environments where their teams thrive. These leaders are characterized by their vision, integrity, and commitment to innovation and people development, shaping the future of industries through trust and adaptability.

Specifically, Natesan Thanthoni’s cover story delves into:

Natesan’s adaptable and people-centric leadership style

The importance of teamwork and innovation

Commitment to integrity, ethical leadership, long-term perspective

The importance of work-life balance

His strategic vision for Virbac in the IMEA region

Virbac’s people-centric culture

Simultaneously, The Enterprise World features Campus Activewear in “ Most Trusted Footwear Brands to Watch in 2025 .” This issue covers brands that have built a strong reputation for durability, comfort, and ethical production. These brands consistently deliver high-quality products while often embracing sustainable practices and transparent supply chains, fostering deep consumer loyalty through reliability and responsible innovation. The magazine recognizes Campus Activewear’s distinction as a fashion-forward brand where footwear is seen as a powerful expression of personal identity.

Campus Activewear cover story mainly focuses on:

Fashion-Forward Ethos: Campus Activewear sees footwear as a key expression of personal identity, translating global fashion trends for Indian consumers.

Campus Activewear sees footwear as a key expression of personal identity, translating global fashion trends for Indian consumers. Democratizing Premium Footwear

Beyond Necessity: Footwear is positioned as an extension of personality, transforming premium styles into everyday essentials.

Footwear is positioned as an extension of personality, transforming premium styles into everyday essentials. Trend Adaptation: Successfully capitalizes on evolving consumer tastes, including the rise of sneaker culture and the demand for women’s athleisure.

Successfully capitalizes on evolving consumer tastes, including the rise of sneaker culture and the demand for women’s athleisure. Pop Culture Integration: Engages youth through collaborations, such as limited-edition superhero collections with Warner Brothers, fostering emotional connections.

These features underscore the commitment of the magazine to highlighting leaders and brands that are not only achieving significant business success but are also setting new benchmarks in their respective industries through vision, integrity, and consumer focus.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a business magazine that aims to enlighten its readers with information on various industries, trends, and leaders. It focuses on showcasing organizations and individuals who are making a significant impact in the business world.

