Stenix Network Confirms Full Blockchain Platform Launch for Autumn 2025, Introducing a “Consensus-Agnostic” Architecture for Web3 Innovation





PANAMA CITY, Panama, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stenix Network team has officially announced the full-scale launch of its modular blockchain platform, scheduled for autumn 2025. Developed using the Substrate framework and the Rust programming language, the Stenix blockchain is designed to foster innovation in the Web3 ecosystem by offering developers and users a highly adaptable and forward-looking infrastructure.

A key feature of Stenix is its “consensus agnosticism”, which allows the network to upgrade or switch its consensus algorithm through DAO-based governance — without the need for a hard fork. This groundbreaking capability ensures long-term sustainability, adaptability to new technologies, and seamless evolution of the blockchain.

According to project documentation, “Stenix aims to accelerate innovation in the blockchain industry by offering a platform for testing new features.”

Platform Highlights



Stenix Network will launch with a robust suite of developer- and user-centric features, including:

Full Ethereum compatibility via EVM integration



Unified accounts enabling access to multiple networks



Transaction fees payable in USD equivalent



One-click token creation tools



Delegated staking with up to 50% annual yield



Expanding Ecosystem



Upon launch, the Stenix ecosystem will feature a wide array of decentralized applications and infrastructure components, including:

A farming platform offering yields between 20% to 100% annually



A decentralized exchange (DEX) and lending protocol



A crowdfunding launchpad



DAO-based decentralized governance



GameFi applications and an NFT marketplace



Tokenomics and Airdrop

The platform’s native utility token, STEN, has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens. The initial token price will be set at $0.05, with discounted rates available during early-stage sales. A free airdrop of 20 million STEN tokens is planned as part of an initiative to incentivize community participation and early network activity.

Token Allocation Breakdown:

Staking: 25%



Marketing: 15%



Ecosystem products: 10%



Liquidity: 10%



Presale: 10%



Team: 7%



Partners: 5%



Activity rewards: 5%



IDO: 5%



Reserve: 5%



Airdrop: 2%



Bonuses: 1%



Roadmap and Beta Testing

In the lead-up to the full launch, the Stenix team is focused on expanding network capabilities and building a vibrant community of validators, nominators, and promoters. A beta test of the Stenix Network mobile wallet is currently underway, offering early users the chance to explore the platform’s user interface and functionality.

About Stenix Network

Stenix Network is a next-generation blockchain platform purpose-built for flexibility, scalability, and developer empowerment. By enabling governance-controlled consensus upgrades, full EVM compatibility, and a broad suite of dApps, Stenix aims to accelerate innovation across the Web3 and DeFi ecosystems.

