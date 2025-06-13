El Septimo Named One of the 10 Best Cigars in the World for 2025 by Robb Report

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, El Septimo Cigars has been honored by Robb Report, one of the most globally respected luxury publications, as producing one of the 10 Best Cigars in the World. In its highly anticipated Annual Best of the Best 2025 Issue, Robb Report selected El Septimo's Vartan The Dragon as the finest cigar to splurge on in the entire world. This is a huge accomplishment to be recognized by Robb Report, which is not just any ordinary publication/blog that rates cigars, but is a global guide encompassing the luxury lifestyle.

This prestigious recognition comes on the heels of earning the same accolades in 2023 for its Van Gogh cigar, and in 2024 for it's Bordeaux cigar, making El Septimo one of the few cigar manufacturers in the world to be recognized by Robb Report for three years in a row — an extraordinary achievement that reflects El Septimo’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and absolute quality.

“We are deeply honored that Robb Report — one of the most influential and respected luxury media outlets in the world, with its global readership of the most sophisticated connoisseurs — continues to recognize El Septimo among the world’s finest cigars, year after year,” says Zaya Younan, Chairman & CEO of El Septimo Geneva. “To receive this honor three consecutive years in the highly competitive global cigar market is a testament to the unique standards we apply to every cigar we create.”

What sets El Septimo apart from every other cigar manufacturer in the world is its uncompromising process. The tobacco used in Vartan The Dragon undergoes a proprietary triple fermentation process lasting a full year — over ten times longer than industry standards — removing impurities and unlocking the deepest flavors. This is followed by an extraordinary 15-year aging process, allowing the tobacco to fully mature and stabilize, resulting in an ultra-smooth, complex, and refined smoking experience unlike anything else in the industry.

From the first draw to the final puff, Vartan The Dragon delivers layers of rich cocoa, roasted coffee, exotic spices, cedar, and dried fruits, all wrapped in flawless construction and perfect combustion — earning its place among the elite selections in Robb Report’s 2025 list.

With this latest honor, El Septimo continues to strengthen its position as the world’s most luxurious and innovative cigar brand, redefining the standards of ultra-premium tobacco and elevating the global cigar experience.

About El Septimo Geneva

El Septimo is the world’s leading luxury cigar manufacturer, blending science, innovation, and artisanal craftsmanship to create the most refined cigars on the market. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, and Los Angeles, USA, El Septimo offers over 55 unique blends, each meticulously designed with long-term fermentation, multi-year aging, and the most sophisticated manufacturing techniques in the industry.

