First Time Homeowners Finally Get A Break

KINGSTON, Ontario, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-time homebuyers eyeing a new construction home from Brookland Fine Homes just got a major financial boost. The federal government’s newly introduced First-Time Home Buyer GST Rebate (FTHB GST Rebate) officially takes effect May 27, 2025, offering up to $50,000 in GST savings on new homes priced at or under $1 million.

This long-anticipated measure is designed to improve housing affordability and stimulate new home construction — and it’s a direct win for buyers of Brookland homes in communities like Amherstview, Odessa, Kingston, and Brockville.

“The GST rebate levels the playing field for first-time buyers and aligns perfectly with our mission of building quality, affordable homes in vibrant communities,” said a spokesperson for Brookland Fine Homes. “We’ve always been committed to helping people achieve homeownership, and this makes that goal even more attainable.”





Key Highlights of the Rebate:

100% GST rebate on new homes up to $1 million

Phased rebate on homes between $1 million and $1.5 million

Applies only to first-time homebuyers intending to live in the home as their primary residence

Available for purchase agreements signed between May 27, 2025 and 2031 , with construction completed before 2036

, with construction completed before 2036 If you have not owned a home since 2020, you qualify as a first time home buyer.



Brookland Fine Homes, already recognized for delivering energy-efficient, family-friendly homes, expects this rebate to accelerate demand across its active communities. Many of its homes also offer legal secondary suites and walkout basements — ideal for multigenerational living or rental income — further enhancing affordability.

“This policy not only benefits buyers but also supports the housing market and local economies,” added the spokesperson. “We’re ready to help first-time buyers take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Brookland Fine Homes is a trusted homebuilder in Eastern Ontario, committed to designing high-quality, affordable homes that meet the evolving needs of today’s families. With communities in Kingston, Odessa, Amherstview, Brockville, and more, Brookland offers a range of designs and price points — now made even more accessible with the new GST rebate.

