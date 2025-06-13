Leverage Shares by Themes continues product expansion with a new single stock leveraged ETF, bringing investors an exciting opportunity to amplify exposure to Boeing (BA)

GREENWICH, Conn., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes, an issuer of innovative exchange-traded products, is excited to announce the launch of the Leverage Shares 2X long BA Daily ETF (ticker: BOEG), a new single stock leveraged ETF, available for trading starting June 13, 2025 on Nasdaq. The product is designed to equip investors to amplify returns (up and down) and dynamically participate in the performance of a leading transportation and aerospace company. The new ETF is tailored to target a 200% exposure to the daily performance of its underlying stock, Boeing Co. (BA), offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor an efficient tool to capitalize on market movements at an industry low management fee for single stock leveraged ETFs at .75%.

The new ETF is:

BOEG Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF

“With the launch of our BOEG 2x leveraged single-stock ETF, Themes ETFs is soaring to new heights, empowering investors to amplify their exposure to the dynamic aviation sector. Boeing is a titan driving global connectivity and innovation, and we’re thrilled to offer traders a bold, cost-efficient way to capture their momentum." — Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer, Themes ETFs

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, this new fund targets a prominent company at the forefront of global mobility and aerospace innovation. Boeing (BA) stands as a cornerstone of aerospace engineering and defense technology, delivering cutting-edge aircraft and solutions that shape the future of air travel and national security. This ETF provides investors with leveraged exposure to a key player driving long-term trends in global connectivity, transportation infrastructure, and aerospace advancement.

This launch brings the total count of Leveraged Single Stock ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 17. The entire lineup consists of the following:

ADBG Leverage Shares 2X Long ADBE Daily ETF

AMDG Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF

ARMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF

ASMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF

AVGG Leverage Shares 2X Long AVGO Daily ETF

BOEG Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF

CRMG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF

COIG Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF

HOOG Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF

NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF

PANG Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF

PLTG Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF

PYPG Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF

RTXG Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF

TSLG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSLA Daily ETF

TSMG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF

XYZG Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

Investment involves significant risk. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. Investing in the Fund involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

AMDG, ARMG, ASMG, COIG, NVDG, TSLG, and TSMG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on innovative companies in the technology sector.

The Funds are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Funds are not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

Legal Disclaimer:

