The Launch of SoloChain: The World's First Blockchain Specifically Designed for Agentic Transactions and DePIN Mining





TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world welcomes SoloChain , the first blockchain designed for agentic transactions and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) mining. With a focus on facilitating real-world asset integration, equitable token distribution, and smart automation, SoloChain is built upon three pillars:

Transaction Mining

DePIN Mining

Agentic AI Automation



Transaction Mining: Equitable Rewards Without the Hardware Hurdle

Most blockchain networks use miners and validators to protect the chain, but how they split rewards can be murky or biased toward insiders. Bitcoin uses the most transparent and merit-based system, but its dependence on costly hardware and complexity excludes many.

SoloChain revolutionizes token releases and reward systems by providing the fairness and transparency of Bitcoin's model, minus the complexity and expense of infrastructure. Users receive $SOLO tokens simply for engagement in the network — token distribution is made more democratic, inclusive, and accessible.

Main Benefit: All user activity on SoloChain is rewarded, equating real user activity to network value.

DePIN Mining: Enabling Tokenized Infrastructure

The Real-World Asset (RWA) landscape is transforming as DePIN assets take centre stage. Unlike traditional RWAs, such as real estate, which face significant friction in tokenization—DePIN assets like GPUs, weather sensors, and edge devices are blockchain-native by design, making them inherently compatible with decentralized infrastructure.

SoloChain provides an integrated environment for DePIN projects to tokenize their infrastructure, stake and restake these assets on-chain, and unlock new funding models through Mining.fun (more on this at the bottom)

Key Differentiator: SoloChain doesn't merely enable DePIN — it supercharges it through a native execution layer, rewarding engagement and driving real-world use.

Agentic AI: Enabling Onchain Automation

As the SoloChain network matures, early adopters manually stake, restake, and interact with DePIN assets. But the vision goes far beyond manual labour.

Enter Agentic AI.

SoloChain is actively building toward a future where AI agents autonomously manage network operations, such as:

Reallocating DePIN assets for optimal yield

Restaking into high-growth pools

Driving ecosystem expansion based on predictive analytics



This agentic infrastructure transforms how users engage — minimizing effort while maximizing value.

SoloChain in Action: DePIN Growth Meets Execution Layer

Built on Caldera’s modular rollup stack, SoloChain is engineered for scalable, real-world deployment. It unlocks an execution layer purpose-built for decentralized physical infrastructure—coordinating programmable, permissionless assets like compute units and IoT devices directly on-chain.

As highlighted in the 2024 State of DePIN report:

$50B+ total DePIN market cap



13M+ connected devices



$500M+ annualized revenue



Despite this massive potential, the on-chain execution layer has long been missing. SoloChain fills that gap, using a transaction-mining model that rewards real-world contributions over speculation.

Stake infrastructure. Run autonomous agents. Launch and mine tokens with actual impact—only on SoloChain.

Mining.Fun Testnet Is Now Live

Mining.fun is a revolutionary launchpad that enables anyone to create tokens through its transaction mining curve system—a transparent mechanism where users stake tokens in customizable pools to earn rewards aligned with bespoke mining curves. This approach incentivizes authentic, long-term community participation while discouraging predatory behavior. Unlike Pump.fun’s volatile "pump-and-dump" approach, Mining.fun prioritizes fairness and sustainability: its mining curves prevent front-running and whale manipulation, reward early supporters progressively (not disproportionately), and create organic price discovery through continuous staking rather than artificial scarcity. The result is a fundamentally superior platform where both memecoins and utility tokens thrive through equitable mechanics rather than exploitative hype.

No presales. No insider allocations. Just clean, on-chain token creation aligned with actual user activity.

Ready to build the next big thing? Head to Mining.fun and launch or mine your token today.

Learn More

Contact Details:



Solo Tech

Mark Makate

contact@solo.tech

Disclaimer: This content is provided by SoloChain. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22be683e-a5a1-499f-ad33-462b05d20809

SoloChain SoloChain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.