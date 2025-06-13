Cybersecurity Solutions for SMBs Market is expected to triple, reaching USD 70 billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Cybersecurity Solutions Market for SMBs: An In-Depth Analysis 2025–2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global cybersecurity solutions market catering to Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) is undergoing rapid transformation. In 2024, the market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 25 billion. Fueled by the intensifying threat landscape, regulatory pressures, and growing digital dependency, the market is forecasted to expand to approximately USD 70 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the 2025–2034 period.

SMBs, historically underserved in the cybersecurity space, are now increasingly acknowledging the need for robust digital protection. The growing frequency of cyberattacks—ranging from ransomware and phishing to sophisticated malware—has made cybersecurity a strategic imperative. At the same time, evolving customer expectations and regulatory frameworks are compelling organizations to fortify their cyber defense mechanisms.

Key Market Drivers

Several key trends are propelling the cybersecurity market for SMBs forward. A significant catalyst is the adoption of cloud-based security solutions, which offer flexibility and scalability. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is enabling more effective and automated threat detection systems, minimizing human error and response time. Additionally, the widespread shift to remote and hybrid work environments has accelerated demand for endpoint and network security solutions.

Another noteworthy trend is the emergence of zero-trust architecture, which eliminates implicit trust and continuously verifies access at every stage of a digital interaction. This paradigm shift is gaining momentum among SMBs as it offers layered protection against unauthorized access and data breaches.

Market Challenges

Despite a promising outlook, the market faces certain challenges. A major roadblock is the limited cybersecurity budget typically available to SMBs. Many smaller enterprises struggle to invest in advanced security tools or hire in-house experts due to financial constraints. Compounding this issue is the global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, which hampers the effective implementation of security measures.

Moreover, the rapidly evolving nature of cyber threats poses a constant challenge. Attack vectors are becoming more complex, requiring continuous innovation and adaptability from solution providers. As a result, cybersecurity strategies that are effective today may become obsolete in the near future without timely updates and proactive risk management.

Market Segmentation and Insights

By Solution Type

Endpoint Security : This segment commands a significant portion of the market, estimated at around 25% . The shift to remote work has made endpoint protection vital as cyberattacks increasingly target individual devices. Endpoint security ensures that laptops, smartphones, and other connected devices are shielded against unauthorized access and malware.

: This segment commands a significant portion of the market, estimated at around . The shift to remote work has made endpoint protection vital as cyberattacks increasingly target individual devices. Endpoint security ensures that laptops, smartphones, and other connected devices are shielded against unauthorized access and malware. Network Security : Holding approximately 20% of the market, network security remains foundational. SMBs are focusing on securing their internal systems using advanced tools like firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS).

: Holding approximately of the market, network security remains foundational. SMBs are focusing on securing their internal systems using advanced tools like firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS). Cloud Security: As cloud adoption grows, so does the need for cloud-centric security. With around 18% market share, this segment is pivotal in protecting data stored and processed on cloud platforms. Compliance requirements and trust in SaaS platforms are key growth enablers.

By Deployment Type

On-premises : Despite the shift to the cloud, many SMBs—especially in highly regulated industries—prefer to keep security infrastructure on-site. This segment represents roughly 23% of the market due to its perceived control and privacy benefits.

: Despite the shift to the cloud, many SMBs—especially in highly regulated industries—prefer to keep security infrastructure on-site. This segment represents roughly of the market due to its perceived control and privacy benefits. Cloud-based: Cloud-based deployments are growing swiftly, constituting about 30% of the market. These solutions are preferred for their cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, and automatic updates.

By Service Type

Managed Security Services (MSS) : Managed services account for approximately 22% of the market. Many SMBs rely on third-party providers to manage their security operations, as it allows access to expert services without needing an in-house team.

: Managed services account for approximately of the market. Many SMBs rely on third-party providers to manage their security operations, as it allows access to expert services without needing an in-house team. Professional Services: Including consultation, implementation, and training, this segment holds 12% market share. It enables SMBs to better understand threats and implement customized security measures effectively.

By End User

BFSI : Financial institutions represent 20% of the market. With stringent data protection regulations and a large volume of sensitive customer data, the BFSI sector remains one of the top adopters of cybersecurity solutions.

: Financial institutions represent of the market. With stringent data protection regulations and a large volume of sensitive customer data, the BFSI sector remains one of the top adopters of cybersecurity solutions. Healthcare : Contributing 15% , the healthcare sector is heavily regulated and prone to cyberattacks targeting patient data. Compliance with standards like HIPAA drives demand for comprehensive security frameworks.

: Contributing , the healthcare sector is heavily regulated and prone to cyberattacks targeting patient data. Compliance with standards like HIPAA drives demand for comprehensive security frameworks. IT & Telecommunications: Together, these sectors account for approximately 25% of the market, given the continuous exposure to cyber threats and the need for operational integrity.

By Organization Size

Small Businesses : This segment often struggles with constrained resources but is becoming increasingly aware of the need for cybersecurity. Vendors offering affordable, tailored solutions are gaining traction here.

: This segment often struggles with constrained resources but is becoming increasingly aware of the need for cybersecurity. Vendors offering affordable, tailored solutions are gaining traction here. Medium Enterprises: With more resources and complex operations, medium-sized firms are actively investing in advanced security tools, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Solution Type:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Identity and Access Management

Data Security

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

By Service Type:

Managed Security Services

Professional Services

By End User:

IT Services

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Government

Others (Telecommunications, Energy, etc.)

By Size of Organization:

Small Businesses

Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Government

Healthcare

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

IT Services

Telecommunications

Regional Analysis

North America

North America leads the global market, with a 40% share in 2024. The region benefits from strong regulatory enforcement, high digital adoption, and the presence of several global cybersecurity leaders. Government initiatives to enhance SMB cyber readiness further fuel the market. The region is forecasted to maintain a healthy CAGR of 9% through 2034.

Europe

Europe holds the second-largest market share, accounting for around 30%. The stringent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) framework compels SMBs to adopt security solutions. Growing digital infrastructure and increasing consumer awareness about privacy further support market growth, with a projected CAGR of 8% by 2034.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The cybersecurity market for SMBs is competitive and rapidly evolving. Key players are engaging in strategic acquisitions, product launches, and compliance-led innovations to strengthen their market positions:

Fortinet (September 2023)

Fortinet expanded its SMB-focused portfolio through the acquisition of a cybersecurity startup specializing in threat analytics. This move enhances Fortinet’s real-time monitoring and automated response capabilities. The integration allows SMBs to benefit from enterprise-grade security in a simplified, cost-effective manner. It also sets a new industry benchmark, prompting rivals to innovate or pursue similar acquisitions.

Trend Micro (August 2023)

Trend Micro received regulatory approval for a new SMB-targeted cybersecurity framework. Designed to support businesses in achieving compliance, this framework strengthens data protection while simplifying threat management. It demonstrates the company’s strategic shift toward compliance-ready solutions, boosting customer trust and market share potential.

IBM Security (July 2023)

IBM launched an AI-powered cybersecurity platform tailored for SMBs. Using machine learning, the solution enhances threat detection and automates incident response. This innovation democratizes access to sophisticated cybersecurity tools and reflects the broader industry trend toward AI-driven security ecosystems.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

The cybersecurity market for SMBs is poised for innovation-driven growth. Cloud-based models, especially subscription-based offerings, are gaining popularity as they lower entry costs and simplify management. Vendors are increasingly offering modular, scalable solutions that grow with businesses.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are playing a crucial role in closing the expertise gap by delivering outsourced security operations, tailored specifically for SMBs. These partnerships are key in driving adoption among resource-constrained organizations.

Furthermore, the rising importance of consumer trust in data protection is encouraging businesses to embed cybersecurity into their operational fabric. As digital ecosystems expand, SMBs in e-commerce, education, manufacturing, and retail are recognizing the need for robust security frameworks, representing untapped opportunities for growth.

Key Competitors

Palo Alto Networks Fortinet Sophos CrowdStrike Check Point Software Technologies McAfee Trend Micro Cisco Systems IBM Security Proofpoint Barracuda Networks Webroot NortonLifeLock SonicWall Secucloud

Recent Market Developments

1. Palo Alto Networks

Month/Year: November 2023

Type of Development: Product Launch

Detailed Analysis:

In November 2023, Palo Alto Networks introduced its next-generation cloud security platform specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This cutting-edge solution integrates advanced threat detection capabilities with automated security responses, allowing SMBs to preemptively address cyber threats. The significance of this launch lies in its dedicated focus on SMBs, a segment often underserved but highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. This product is expected to shift the landscape by empowering SMBs with enterprise-level cybersecurity tools. In a market where cybersecurity budgets are typically limited, this affordable yet robust offering could accelerate the adoption of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions among smaller businesses, setting a new benchmark for competitors.

2. Check Point Software Technologies

Month/Year: October 2023

Type of Development: Strategic Partnership

Detailed Analysis:

In a strategic partnership announced in October 2023, Check Point Software Technologies collaborated with a leading managed service provider (MSP) to enhance cybersecurity offerings for SMBs. This partnership aims to create a tailored cybersecurity-as-a-service model, which combines advanced threat prevention technology with ongoing security management by the MSP. The significance of this alliance lies in its ability to reduce the burden on SMBs, allowing them to focus on their core operations while benefiting from robust cybersecurity measures. This development not only expands Check Point’s market reach into new SMB segments but also illustrates a growing trend among cybersecurity providers to partner with MSPs to deliver managed solutions. Consequently, this partnership may prompt other players to seek similar collaborations, intensifying competition in the cybersecurity landscape for SMBs.

3. Fortinet

Month/Year: September 2023

Type of Development: Acquisition

Detailed Analysis:

Fortinet's acquisition of a prominent cybersecurity startup in September 2023 marks a significant move to strengthen its portfolio tailored for SMBs. This addition brings innovative threat detection technology capable of enhancing real-time analytics and automated security responses. The strategic importance of this acquisition lies in Fortinet's commitment to providing SMBs with simplified yet powerful security solutions. By integrating advanced technology into its existing offerings, Fortinet aims to attract a broader SMB customer base, particularly those seeking comprehensive security without extensive in-house expertise. This acquisition is likely to drive competitive shifts as it pressures other cybersecurity providers to innovate rapidly or look for acquisition opportunities to maintain market relevance.

4. Trend Micro

Month/Year: August 2023

Type of Development: Regulatory Approval

Detailed Analysis:

In August 2023, Trend Micro received regulatory approval for a new cybersecurity framework specifically designed for SMBs pursuing compliance with data protection regulations. This framework provides a holistic approach to data protection and threat management, enabling SMBs to fortify their cybersecurity posture. The significance of this approval is twofold: Firstly, it demonstrates Trend Micro’s commitment to meeting regulatory requirements, thereby establishing trust with potential SMB clients. Secondly, by leading in compliance-ready cybersecurity solutions, Trend Micro is well-positioned to capture market share in a landscape where regulatory adherence is becoming increasingly critical. This development could potentially shift the competitive dynamics, as other companies may follow suit or seek partnerships with compliance experts to enhance their offerings.

5. IBM Security

Month/Year: July 2023

Type of Development: Technological Advancement

Detailed Analysis:

In July 2023, IBM Security launched a new AI-driven cybersecurity solution tailored for SMBs, leveraging machine learning to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. This advancement represents a significant step in making sophisticated cybersecurity measures accessible to smaller enterprises. The AI component allows for real-time analysis of security events, enabling rapid identification of threats. The introduction of this technology is crucial as it underscores the growing reliance on AI in cybersecurity, a trend expected to reshape the industry. It also raises the competitive stakes, compelling competitors to invest in AI capabilities to match IBM's offering. This trend towards AI integration is likely to set new expectations for security efficacy, forcing all players to adapt or risk obsolescence in the evolving market landscape.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (中小企業向けサイバーセキュリティソリューション市場), Korean (중소기업 시장을 위한 사이버 보안 솔루션), Chinese (中小企业市场网络安全解决方案), French (Solutions de cybersécurité pour le marché des PME), German (Cybersicherheitslösungen für den KMU-Markt), and Italian (Soluzioni di sicurezza informatica per il mercato delle PMI), etc.

