HVAC Cleaning Services Market set to reach USD 27 billion by 2034, growing at a 6.2% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

HVAC Cleaning Services Market Overview 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) cleaning services market is currently valued at approximately USD 15 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow to around USD 27 billion by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This significant growth trajectory is being propelled by multiple converging factors, including stringent environmental regulations, increasing awareness of indoor air quality, and the growing adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems. As air quality becomes a public health concern and environmental compliance tightens, the demand for reliable and routine HVAC cleaning services is expanding rapidly.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Heightened awareness surrounding the health risks associated with poor indoor air quality is a major factor driving market growth. The link between air quality and respiratory diseases, especially in urban settings, has pushed homeowners, commercial operators, and institutions to prioritize HVAC system cleanliness. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy efficiency is encouraging routine maintenance of HVAC units, as cleaner systems perform better and consume less energy. Alongside these drivers, there is a growing inclination towards green and eco-conscious solutions. Consumers and institutions alike are opting for services that use environmentally friendly cleaning agents and adopt sustainable practices.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the HVAC cleaning landscape. The integration of smart technologies, including AI and IoT, into HVAC systems has opened doors for more automated and predictive maintenance schedules. These innovations help in real-time monitoring of system performance, enabling service providers to offer targeted and timely cleaning services, reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction.

Opportunities and Challenges

The market presents numerous opportunities for service providers to expand and innovate. One of the most promising avenues lies in offering advanced and green cleaning technologies. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a rising demand for sustainable cleaning products and services that minimize chemical usage. Companies that can combine efficacy with sustainability are expected to gain a competitive edge.

However, the industry also faces certain obstacles. Regulatory compliance, especially in emerging markets, can be complex and burdensome. Additionally, there is a persistent shortage of skilled labor in many regions, limiting the ability of service providers to meet growing demand. These factors can restrict scalability and increase operational costs, especially for smaller and mid-sized players.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type of Service

Among service types, duct cleaning holds the largest share, approximately 30% of the total market. Ducts play a vital role in distributing air throughout buildings, and they can accumulate dust, mold, and other pollutants over time, necessitating regular cleaning. Coil cleaning, with an estimated 20% share, is crucial for maintaining energy efficiency as dirty coils impair system functionality. Equipment cleaning represents around 15% of the market and is becoming increasingly essential as businesses emphasize preventive maintenance strategies. Vent cleaning, accounting for about 10%, is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers, while niche services like air filter cleaning and sanitization collectively make up the remaining 5%.

By End User

The residential segment dominates the market with a share of around 40%, driven by rising consumer awareness about air quality and increased adoption of smart home HVAC systems. The commercial sector, with a share of 35%, includes offices, retail spaces, and service centers that require regular cleaning to meet operational standards and health regulations. Industrial users comprise 15% of the market, with demand primarily stemming from the need to manage air quality in manufacturing environments. Institutional end users, including schools and hospitals, represent about 10%, showing notable growth due to strict hygiene and safety standards.

By Frequency of Service

Scheduled maintenance is the most prevalent frequency type, accounting for 55% of the market. This model emphasizes preventive care and long-term cost savings, making it popular among commercial and institutional clients. One-time cleaning, typically required during moves or special events, holds a 25% market share but tends to be less consistent in revenue generation. Seasonal cleaning accounts for the remaining 20%, driven by changing weather patterns that affect HVAC performance and air quality.

By Cleaning Methodology

Non-chemical cleaning methods, including duct vacuuming, dominate the segment with a 35% share, reflecting the growing preference for safer, eco-friendly solutions. Chemical cleaning, while effective for deep cleaning, holds about 30% of the market. Meanwhile, green cleaning solutions—those using biodegradable, non-toxic products—are emerging rapidly, currently occupying about 10% of the market and poised for continued growth.

By Installation Type

Existing HVAC system maintenance forms the bulk of the market with 60%, driven by the need to maintain aging systems and improve energy efficiency. Cleaning of newly installed systems comprises 40%, reflecting demand from the expanding construction and real estate sectors, particularly in emerging economies.

Market Segmentation

Type of Service

- Duct Cleaning

- Coil Cleaning

- Equipment Cleaning

- Vent Cleaning

- Others (e.g., air filter cleaning, sanitization services)

End User

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Institutional

Frequency of Service

- One-time Cleaning

- Scheduled Maintenance

- Seasonal Cleaning

Cleaning Methodology

- Chemical Cleaning

- Non-Chemical Cleaning (e.g., duct vacuuming)

- Green Cleaning Solutions

Installation Type

- New HVAC System Cleaning

- Existing HVAC System Maintenance

Competitive Landscape

The HVAC cleaning services market is competitive and fragmented, featuring both global corporations and regional players. Key companies operating in this domain include:

ABM Industries Incorporated

ISS A/S

Cintas Corporation

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc.

Aramark Corporation

Chem-Dry

Cushman & Wakefield

EcoClean

Sysco Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Roto-Rooter Group

Paul Davis Restoration, Inc.

Stanley Steemer

These companies focus on expanding their geographical footprint, introducing new cleaning technologies, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the global HVAC cleaning services market, holding an estimated 45% share in 2024. The region benefits from robust infrastructure, widespread HVAC installations, and strong regulatory frameworks aimed at improving air quality. Technological innovation and environmental awareness also play a significant role in supporting North America’s dominance.

Europe, with a projected 30% share, is marked by stringent energy efficiency standards and a strong emphasis on health and wellness. Countries in the region are increasingly adopting green technologies, fueling demand for sustainable HVAC cleaning solutions. The region's CAGR is expected to be around 5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, accounting for about 20% of the market, is poised for the highest CAGR at 7%, driven by rapid urbanization, increased construction activities, and rising consumer awareness in countries such as China and India. Post-pandemic hygiene awareness further boosts demand in the region.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets with high growth potential. Increased real estate development and rising middle-class populations are driving HVAC installations and associated cleaning services. However, regulatory inconsistency and limited public awareness pose challenges.

Key Competitors

Recent Developments and Innovations

Several key market players have made strategic moves in recent years:

ABM Industries expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of a regional HVAC cleaning firm in December 2022. This helped enhance its geographic presence and service diversity, particularly in underserved markets.

expanded its capabilities through the of a regional HVAC cleaning firm in December 2022. This helped enhance its geographic presence and service diversity, particularly in underserved markets. ISS A/S launched a thermal treatment HVAC cleaning technology in January 2023. The innovation aims to improve sterilization and energy efficiency, aligning with growing environmental expectations and setting industry benchmarks.

launched a in January 2023. The innovation aims to improve sterilization and energy efficiency, aligning with growing environmental expectations and setting industry benchmarks. Jani-King International entered a strategic partnership in February 2023 with an environmental tech firm to implement IoT-based smart cleaning solutions. This reflects the rising trend of integrating AI and real-time data into traditional services.

entered a in February 2023 with an environmental tech firm to implement IoT-based smart cleaning solutions. This reflects the rising trend of integrating AI and real-time data into traditional services. Ecolab Inc. announced its expansion into Asia in March 2023. This move taps into burgeoning demand in countries like India and Southeast Asian nations, further solidifying Ecolab’s international presence.

announced its in March 2023. This move taps into burgeoning demand in countries like India and Southeast Asian nations, further solidifying Ecolab’s international presence. Clean Harbors introduced a new line of biodegradable cleaning products in April 2023, targeting sustainability-conscious consumers. This launch aligns with global

introduced a in April 2023, targeting sustainability-conscious consumers. This launch aligns with global eco-friendly trends and demonstrates a shift toward cleaner, greener services.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (HVAC清掃サービス市場), Korean (HVAC 청소 서비스 시장), Chinese (暖通空调清洁服务市场), French (Marché des services de nettoyage CVC), German (Markt für HVAC-Reinigungsdienste), and Italian (Mercato dei servizi di pulizia HVAC), etc.

