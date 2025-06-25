World-Renowned Physician of Integrative Oncology Brings Integrative Cancer Care to the Okanagan

Dr. Sharon Gurm joins Dr. Marvin Bailey to launch Bailey Health’s new integrative wellness clinic on July 4, 3–7 PM in a public grand opening event in Kelowna.

Integrative oncology empowers patients by uniting the best of natural and conventional medicine, grounded in science and delivered with compassion.” — Dr. Sharon Gurm

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking milestone in cancer care is coming to the Okanagan. For the first time in the region, patients and families will have access to an integrative oncology clinic that blends evidence-based complementary therapies with conventional cancer treatments—offering truly holistic support for those navigating cancer diagnoses Dr. Sharon Gurm, a globally recognized leader in integrative cancer care and one of Canada’s only Fellows of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology (FABNO), is joining forces with Dr. Marvin Bailey and the team at Bailey Health Integrative Health and Wellness Clinic to officially launch this innovative centre on Friday, July 4, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch celebration:Date: Friday, July 4, 2025Time: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Mini keynote at 3:00 PM)Location: Suite 203, 3975 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BCThis event marks the first integrative oncology clinic of its kind in the Okanagan—a pivotal advancement for regional health care.EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:- Exclusive mini keynote from Dr. Sharon Gurm and Dr. Marvin Bailey at 3:00 PM- Media interviews with both doctors available on-site- Guided tours of the new clinic- Introduction to leading holistic oncology treatments- Gourmet refreshments- Early-access to treatment and consultation packages“This is not just a clinic opening—it’s a moment of transformation for patients, providers, and families in the Okanagan,” says Dr. Gurm. “Integrative oncology empowers patients by uniting the best of evidence-informed complementary therapies and conventional medicine, grounded in science and delivered with compassion.”Journalists, health writers, and local news outlets are encouraged to cover this event to learn more about the cutting-edge field of integrative oncology and meet the pioneers behind it.Media RSVP or inquiries: info@baileyhealth.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.