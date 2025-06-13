Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey - May 2025

This news release describes the results of the Bank of England’s latest quarterly survey of public attitudes to inflation.

From February 2022, the survey has been conducted on the Bank of England’s behalf by Ipsos, prior to that it was conducted by Kantar. Ipsos interviewed a quota sample of people aged 16-75 across the United Kingdom; the sample was surveyed between 9 and 13 May 2025.

Please note since May 2020 the survey changed from being conducted face-to-face to online. This change resulted in a methodological break in the series in May 2020. For example, the proportions of respondents who answered “Don’t know/ No idea” to the May survey’s questions declined substantially. That perhaps reflected the design of the online questionnaire, where the option of “Don’t know/ No idea” appeared only if the respondent tried to move onto the next question without giving an answer. In the surveys since August 2020 however, the option of “Don’t know/ No idea” appeared in the same showcard as the other options. The proportions of respondents answering “Don’t know/ No idea” returned to usual levels for most questions in the August 2020 and subsequent surveys.

These mode of collection changes mean caution should be taken when making comparisons across the latest twelve surveys and May 2020 and with previous vintages, which were based on face-to-face interviews.

More details about the methodology applied in the surveys since May 2020 can be found in the ‘Methodology and notes – online survey’ attachment and that of previous surveys in the ‘Methodology and notes – face-to-face survey’ attachment.

Highlights from the Survey

Question 1: Asked to give the current rate of inflation, respondents gave a median answer of 4.7%, down from 4.9% in February 2025.

Question 2a: Median expectations of the rate of inflation over the coming year were 3.2%, down from 3.4% in February 2025.

Question 2b: Asked about expected inflation in the twelve months after that, respondents gave a median answer of 3.2%, unchanged from 3.2% in February 2025.

Question 2c: Asked about expectations of inflation in the longer term, say in five years’ time, respondents gave a median answer of 3.6%, unchanged from 3.6% in February 2025.

Question 3: By a margin of 67% to 5%, survey respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker, rather than stronger, if prices started to rise faster, compared to 71% and 4% respectively in February 2025.

Question 4: 41% of respondents thought the inflation target was ‘about right’, up from 39% in February 2025. The proportions saying the target was ‘too high’ or ‘too low’ were 33% and 10% respectively.

Question 5: 37% of respondents said that interest rates on things such as mortgages, bank loans and savings had risen over the past 12 months, down from 41% in February 2025. Meanwhile, 31% of respondents thought that interest rates had fallen over the past 12 months, up from 28% in February 2025.

Question 6: When asked about the future path of interest rates, 33% of respondents expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, down from 34% in February 2025. 21% said they expected rates to stay about the same over the next twelve months, down from 23% in February 2025, and 34% said they expected rates to fall over the next 12 months, up from 29% in February 2025.

Question 7: Asked what would be ‘best for the economy’ – higher interest rates, lower rates or no change – 12% thought rates should ‘go up’, up from 11% in February 2025. 37% of respondents thought that interest rates should ‘go down’, compared to 38% in February 2025. 26% thought interest rates should ‘stay where they are’, up from 25% in February 2025.

Question 8: When asked what would be ‘best for you personally’, 27% of respondents said it would be better for them if interest rates were to ‘go up’, up from 26% in February 2025. 30% of respondents said it would be better for them if interest rates were to ‘go down’, down from 31% in February 2025.

Question 14: Respondents were asked to assess the way the Bank of England is ‘doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation’. The net satisfaction balance, the proportion satisfied minus the proportion dissatisfied, was 6%, up from 1% in February 2025.