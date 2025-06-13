Give Dad the Gift of BBQ This Father’s Day with Dickey’s E-Gift Cards

Purchase E-Gift Cards Online and Get 15% Off Orders Over $75 at Dickey’s Locations Nationwide

Dallas, TX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father’s Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants is offering two special promotions that allow families to celebrate dads in the best way possible – through the love of great barbecue. Whether you’re near a Dickey’s or celebrating from afar, the restaurant’s E-Gift Cards and exclusive discount make it easier than ever to share a meal with dad.

E-Gift Cards: The Perfect Gift for Dads Far and Near



For those unable to join in-person, Dickey’s Barbecue is offering an easy and thoughtful solution – Dickey’s E-Gift Cards. Customers can purchase e-gift cards HERE, allowing them to send the gift of delicious smoked barbecue directly to dad’s inbox. Whether he’s enjoying a meal at home or on the go, Dickey’s has you covered.

“E-gift cards are a convenient and meaningful way to share the Dickey’s experience with the special dads in your life, no matter where they are,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want to make it easy for everyone to honor their fathers with a flavorful, memorable meal.”

Father’s Day Special: 15% Off Orders Over $75



In addition to e-gift cards, Dickey’s is offering 15% off orders of $75 or more. This offer is available with code LOVEDAD in-store, online at dickeys.com, and through the Dickey’s mobile app. Perfect for those gathering family and friends together for a Father’s Day feast, this discount ensures a delicious meal without the hassle.

“We’re proud to offer these promotions that allow families to come together and celebrate fathers with great food,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “As a third-generation leader of Dickey’s, it’s incredibly special to me to continue my family’s legacy of serving up Texas barbecue. Father’s Day is a time to honor the men who have shaped our lives, and there’s no better way to do that than by sharing a plate of our signature smoked meats with the ones we love.”

Celebrate Father’s Day with Dickey’s Barbecue



From our family to yours, Dickey’s Barbecue is here to help make Father’s Day a deliciously memorable occasion. Whether you're near a Dickey’s location or enjoying the ease of e-gift cards, take the opportunity to honor the dads in your life with a meal that's as flavorful as they are.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

