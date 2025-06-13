Lily AI Launches Solution to Optimize Product Content for Algorithmic and Generative Engine Discoverability

Solution boosts brand visibility across classic search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms, ensuring content reaches consumers wherever they search

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology company specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, announced today the launch of a new solution designed to empower marketers to enhance their product content for optimal visibility and discoverability within traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and emerging Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) contexts. The introduction of new content optimization capabilities ensures products are not only found in Google search but also deeply understood by modern search engines such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, driving unprecedented eCommerce performance.

In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, product discoverability is paramount. Traditional content lacks the granular detail, semantic richness, and structured data formatting required to leverage the capabilities of sophisticated search algorithms and emerging generative AI experiences. Compounding this challenge, much of today’s product content is saturated with industry terminology and marketing jargon rather than the natural, conversational language everyday shoppers use. As a result, retailers and brands miss critical opportunities to resonate with high-intent consumers, leading to suboptimal organic traffic and conversion rates.

For example, a retailer’s product page FAQ [e.g., “Does every seat recline?” “Yes, all three seats feature independent power recline”] should be augmented with FAQPage schema to convert on-page Q&As into machine-optimized data that increases your chances of appearing in rich search results, featured snippets, and AI-generated citations.

By failing to create content that is both technically robust and consumer-informed, marketers limit their reach in both traditional and AI-driven search environments and, more importantly, miss out on sales. Lily AI’s 2025 consumer research revealed the sales impact of sub-optimized content, with ~80% of consumers saying they’ve abandoned a search because they couldn’t find what they wanted. In the same research, 40% reported using an AI-powered search engine for online shopping. Supporting this insight, Bain & Company found 80% of consumers rely on “zero-click” results 40% of the time when using AI search engines, highlighting the rapid adoption of these platforms.

Lily AI’s new offering addresses the challenge of “Being Found to Be Sold” by leveraging its proprietary AI and deep understanding of product data assets and consumer intent. The solution automatically enriches, standardizes, and optimizes product content across ecommerce websites, ensuring product listings are not only comprehensive but also precisely aligned with how consumers search and how AI interprets product information for personalized recommendations, conversational commerce, and relevant search results.

“As the retail landscape evolves, especially with generative AI, the way products are discovered is fundamentally shifting,” said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Lily AI. “Our SEO and GEO content optimization solution directly addresses this evolution. After a successful soft launch with early clients, we’re excited to make this solution available to all retailers and brands. We’re proud to equip our customers with the tools they need to ensure their products are truly understood and matched with consumer intent, driving new levels of discoverability, engagement, and growth.”

Key features and benefits include:

AI-Ready Structured Data: The PCO platform audits each SKU and delivers enriched JSON-LD fields (Product, FAQPage, ImageObject, etc.), plus optimized alt-text and on-page content (meta titles, description, PDP copy). This creates a machine-optimized knowledge graph for every product, boosting visibility across Google, Bing, and AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The PCO platform audits each SKU and delivers enriched JSON-LD fields (Product, FAQPage, ImageObject, etc.), plus optimized alt-text and on-page content (meta titles, description, PDP copy). This creates a machine-optimized knowledge graph for every product, boosting visibility across Google, Bing, and AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Full-Funnel Query Intelligence & Bulk Content Refresh: PCO analyzes shopper searches and long-tail queries, maps intent insights to the product catalog, and updates product titles, descriptions, and attributes in real consumer language, at scale. Instantly closes keyword gaps and keeps catalogs fresh and aligned with changing search trends, all without manual effort.

PCO analyzes shopper searches and long-tail queries, maps intent insights to the product catalog, and updates product titles, descriptions, and attributes in real consumer language, at scale. Instantly closes keyword gaps and keeps catalogs fresh and aligned with changing search trends, all without manual effort. Shopper-Friendly Language: Proprietary algorithms turn product data into clear, benefit-driven copy, boosting SEO authority, powering concise AEO answers, and providing LLMs with rich context for GEO citations.



“As someone who has spent her career in AI, I believe we’re in a pivotal moment for digital advertising and commerce,” said Sowmiya Chocka Narayanan, Co-founder and CTO, Lily AI. “It’s one thing to connect machines to content, but the real breakthrough is using AI to first understand people: how consumers think, speak, and search. By translating ‘consumer-speak’ into structured, machine-optimized product data, we’re optimizing both for algorithms and for intuitive shopper experiences. This launch bridges human language and machine logic, and I’m proud of Lily AI’s role in shaping this new era.”

