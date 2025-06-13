VNUE, Inc. Announces Change in Strategy & Direction

Company to Transition to Defense Industry Focusing on Cutting Edge Digital Imaging and Firearms Optics

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced that it is transitioning to an exciting new model that Company leadership believes will offer substantially more potential upside to shareholders and a new direction. Longtime CEO & Chairman Zach Bair, CTO and director Tony Cardenas, and director Lou Mann have resigned from their positions and have brought in a new leadership team along with this transition.

This move would see Redacted Optics, an industry leader in optical and digital imaging technology specializing in advanced firearm optics, thermal imaging, and augmented glass solutions, assume control of the Company, and in doing so, work to bring assets and intellectual property into VNUE, which will be renamed in the near future.

This strategic move is aimed at driving growth, fostering innovation, and increasing shareholder value by going after a multi-billion-dollar industry that is white hot.

Redacted Optics is led by Brandon Sisson, an industry veteran with extensive experience in the semiconductor and software sectors, and former CEO of Accufire Technology. Sisson has been appointed CEO and director of VNUE.

Sisson said, “We are thrilled to lead this transformation and leverage our combined expertise in the firearms and defense industry to drive innovation, create high-quality American jobs, and strengthen U.S. security. By advancing cutting-edge optics and digital imaging technology, we are not only expanding market opportunities but also supporting those who protect and serve. This transition marks a bold step forward for growth, investment, and the future of American industry.”

As part of this transition, Redacted Optics, along with its organic growth plans for manufacturing and distributing its own line of products, has identified and is exploring a number of potential acquisitions in the sector which will add additional assets in the form of patents and other IP as well as immediate revenue opportunities into the company. These acquisitions will serve as a foundation for continued innovation and expansion and ultimately shareholder value.

StageIt will remain in VNUE for the time being, and Mann, who is currently CEO of StageIt, will continue to lead that wholly-owned subsidiary in that role.

VNUE CEO Zach Bair said, “As most of you are aware, VNUE has struggled to gain traction with our complex entertainment-oriented technology products since the unfortunate demise of our auditor, B.F. Borgers, particularly because this type of development requires substantial funding. Prior to that, the pandemic decimated the music business, which didn’t help matters either. Furthermore, it has become increasingly difficult for us to raise money in the current volatile public markets, and as you also know, I am diametrically opposed to toxic funding sources and needless reverse splits. I am acutely aware this has been frustrating for all involved – shareholders and management alike, but ultimately the company was put in a very difficult position, not of our own volition, and the board believes that this is absolutely the best path forward.”

Bair continued, “The opportunity for the Company, as a public entity, to enter an exciting, large (and growing) market, is one that we believe to be a smart move and something that most retail investors will understand and embrace, and which will help preserve and grow existing investments in the Company. We believe that by bringing in valuable IP and assets that address a $9.9bn US market, as well as a top-notch, experienced leadership team, the Company will have a better chance of raising more, and better, capital.”

Bair and his team will consult with the new management team for a period after the transition, to foster a smooth transition.

Sisson has successfully identified and capitalized on market opportunities through his consulting business and prior leadership of Accufire Technology. Under his direction, Accufire achieved substantial revenue growth, expanding sales from $172,000 to $1.2 million within a single year by addressing critical gaps in the optics market with cutting-edge digital and traditional glass solutions.

Key Highlights of Redacted Optics and Strategic Vision

Proven Leadership: Brandon Sisson’s expertise in market innovation and product development has been instrumental in building Accufire Technology into a leader in advanced optics and digital imaging solutions.

Revenue Growth: Accufire Technology experienced a remarkable increase in sales by leveraging digital technology and traditional optics to meet market demands.

Product Innovation: Redacted Optics will possess patented infrared digital spotting scopes and advanced thermal clip-ons, currently deployed by military and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Future Technologies: The company is actively working on new glass technologies to set new industry standards in digital optical performance.

Manufacturing Expansion: Plans are in place to move manufacturing to the U.S., aligning with policies under the new presidential administration that are expected to provide significant advantages, including opportunities for state and federal grants to support domestic operations.



Industry Growth and Market Potential

Firearm Optics Market: The global optics market is projected to grow from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.94 billion by 2028, with North America accounting for 40.79% of rifle scope sales.

Law Enforcement & Defense Spending: Increased investment in thermal imaging, drones, and digital solutions is driving sector growth. The law enforcement software market, valued at $15.65 billion in 2023, is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

VNUE believes this transition will position the company to capitalize on emerging trends in the optics and defense technology sectors, creating long-term value for shareholders.

“This is a very bittersweet journey for me,” said Bair, “as we have all put blood, sweat and tears in to VNUE. But this is by far the best opportunity to preserve, and hopefully increase, shareholder value, and set the company on a profitable path.”

About VNUE, Inc.

VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) is a technology-driven company focused on delivering innovative solutions in live entertainment, media, and emerging industries. The company continually explores strategic opportunities to enhance its business model and maximize shareholder value.

About Redacted Optics

Redacted Optics is an industry leader in optical and digital imaging technology, specializing in advanced firearm optics, thermal imaging, and augmented glass solutions. The company is dedicated to innovation and high-performance solutions for defense, law enforcement, and commercial markets.

Inquiries may be directed to press@redactedoptics.com.

