Cloudastructure Partners with Leading National Property Management Firm to Protect High-Profile Mixed-Use Community

PALO ALTO, CA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions, today announced that a leading national property management firm, with assets across 18 states, has selected the Company’s advanced AI Surveillance platform to enhance security at a prominent mixed-use community. The decision aims to address persistent security challenges affecting both residents and retail tenants.

The property—a large-scale development that blends residential, retail, and commercial spaces—has faced escalating security challenges, including frequent vehicle break-ins, unauthorized access through retail entrances, and the traumatic experience of an active shooter in the vicinity. Seeking a comprehensive, technology-driven solution, the company selected Cloudastructure to deploy its advanced, cloud-based AI security platform, engineered to deliver real-time threat detection and response.

Ranked by the National Multifamily Housing Council as one of the nation’s top developers, the company has ambitious plans to expand its partnership with Cloudastructure across upcoming new builds—viewing the AI-powered security platform as a foundational element in establishing a new benchmark for safety and security throughout its portfolio.

“This engagement underscores the growing demand for intelligent security solutions in today’s complex, multi-use environments,” said Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick. “We are honored to partner with one of the nation’s top-ranked developers as they redefine safety standards across their portfolio. By integrating AI-powered surveillance into their security infrastructure, they are not only addressing immediate risks but also investing in long-term operational efficiency and asset protection.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

