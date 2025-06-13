AAHA’s Trends Magazine Wins National Gold Azbee Award for DEIB-Focused Feature

AAHA’s Trends magazine wins 2025 National Gold Azbee for DEIB article “Support Matters," read at aaha.org/trends.

I’m looking forward to even more successes with our fantastic Trends digital team, which is producing top-tier content daily.” — Ben Williams

LAKEWOOD , CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is proud to announce that its official publication, Trends magazine, has won a prestigious 2025 National Gold Azbee Award of Excellence from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The Azbee Awards recognize outstanding achievement in editorial, design, and digital content across business-to-business media.

“I was very excited to learn that Trends won a 2025 National Azbee Award, and Gold to boot. It’s a wonderful feather in the cap for our longtime print edition of Trends, which published its final issue in December 2024. Now, I’m looking forward to even more successes with our fantastic Trends digital team which is producing top-tier content daily,” said Ben Williams, Digital Editorial Producer.

The award-winning article, “Support Matters,” was written by Wisconsin-based freelance journalist Maureen Blaney Flietner, a longtime Trends contributor. Published in 2024 and entered in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) category, the piece explores the experiences of veterinary professionals with physical disabilities and the barriers they face in the workplace—bringing attention to perspectives often overlooked in broader DEIB conversations.

“I am honored to receive an Azbee National Gold award for my Trends article ‘Support Matters,’ and happy because it draws attention to how small changes can make big differences that benefit individuals and businesses,” said Flietner. “Thank you to my sources—people willing to share their moving and very personal stories and to foster inclusivity.”

“Support Matters” received high praise from ASBPE judges for its thoughtful reporting, clear writing, and broad impact. “This article scored very high because it was a great example of looking at the totality of an issue,” one judge noted.

This recognition underscores Trends’ growing impact and reach. Once a members-only publication, Trends is now openly available to all veterinary professionals. As the only publication that serves every role within an animal hospital—from veterinarians to client service representatives—AAHA believes these valuable insights and resources should be accessible to everyone, regardless of accreditation status.

Founded in 1964, ASBPE is the professional association for B2B editorial professionals, committed to advancing editorial excellence and supporting a diverse, inclusive media landscape.

To read “Support Matters” and explore more impactful Trends stories from the veterinary profession, visit aaha.org/trends.

