Global Last-Mile Delivery Software Market Forecast To Reach $4.76 Billion By 2029 With 12.0% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have witnessed a rapid growth in the last-mile delivery software market size. The market is set to expand from $2.70 billion in 2024 to $3.03 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. Factors such as the rise of localized warehousing, increasing investment in automation, soaring fuel prices, the surge in global shipping, and rising demand for cold chain deliveries have contributed to this historic growth.

What are the Projections for the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market in the Coming Years?

Moving forward, the market size for last-mile delivery software is anticipated to witness a significant upswing. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.76 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.0%. An e-commerce boom, rising consumer expectations for quicker deliveries, intensifying urbanization, an increased focus on customer experience, and the growing requirement for eco-friendly delivery methods are expected to fuel this growth during the forecast period. Some of the major trends predicted for this period comprise the integration of IoT, adaptation with fleet management solutions, adoption of predictive analytics, the shift towards cloud computing, and increasing consumer reliance on mobile applications.

How is the E-commerce Expansion Influencing the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market?

The burgeoning expanse of e-commerce is anticipated to be a major driver propelling the growth of the last-mile delivery software market. E-commerce, the digital platform facilitating the exchange of goods and services between businesses and consumers, has seen extensive growth owing to its consumer-oriented convenience. With e-commerce, consumers can shop anytime, from anywhere, without being restricted by physical store locations or operational hours. This convenience creates a demand for numerous time-sensitive orders, which in turn necessitates efficient and real-time delivery management to cater to customer demands for fast and transparent services.

Which major companies are front-lining the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market?

Several major companies are significantly contributing to the last-mile delivery software market's growth. This includes Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Uber Technologies Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Ecom Express Limited, project44 Inc., FarEye RoboticWares Pvt. Ltd., Shiprocket, Locus.sh Locus, Shipsy Private Limited, Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., Starship Technologies Inc., DispatchTrack Inc., Relay Platform Inc., Made4net LLC, OneRail Inc., LogiNext Solutions Inc., Route4Me Inc., Matternet Inc., Zorp Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Onfleet Inc., Routific Solutions Inc., and Track-POD Ltd.

How Are Emergent Trends Reshaping the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market?

Companies within the last-mile delivery software market are continually striving to develop technologically advanced solutions such as fleet management software to enhance operational efficiency. Such software assists businesses in tracking, monitoring, and optimizing vehicle performance, maintenance, and logistics to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

How is the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market Segmented?

The last-mile delivery software market report covers several segments:

- By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

- By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

- By Application: Route Planning And Optimization, Fleet Management, Order Tracking, Proof Of Delivery, Customer Communication

- By End User Industry: E-Commerce, Retail, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing

The subsegments include:

- By Cloud-Based: Software As A Service SaaS, Platform As A Service PaaS, Infrastructure As A Service IaaS

- By On-Premises: On-Premises Software, On-Premises Hardware Solutions

What are the Regional Insights Into the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the last-mile delivery software market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

