CasinoRank Launched YouTube Channel on iGaming Trends and Insights

We’re using our access to real data to show trends, compare game providers, and break down player activity in a way that’s honest and easy to follow.” — Emily Thompson, writer and data analyst at CasinoRank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasinoRank has launched CasinoRank+Insider, a new YouTube channel focused on cutting through the noise in the online gambling world with real numbers, clear comparisons, and timely analysis.At a time when much of the iGaming content online leans heavily on speculation or promotion, this channel takes a different route — using real-world player data and market observations to tell the story of how the industry is evolving. From player behavior shifts to market trends and game performance insights, the content is built for those who want more than flashy reviews — it’s for viewers who care about what’s actually happening behind the scenes.The videos offer:- Side-by-side comparisons of leading game providers and casino platforms- Data-backed breakdowns of regional gambling trends- Insights into player behavior, including what’s gaining popularity, and what’s losing ground- A closer look at game types, mechanics, and what’s driving growthCasinoRank+Insider offers insights into the evolving landscape of online gambling, providing players, industry observers, and interested audiences with a clearer understanding of global trends.Check out the channel here to see the latest breakdowns and updates.About:CasinoRank is a global affiliate brand within iGaming. Launched in 2016, CasinoRank operates in numerous verticals such as OnlineCasinoRank, LiveCasinorank, and BettingRanker.

