Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,393 in the last 365 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call to be Held on July 31, 2025

BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA/Canada Toll Free Number   888-500-3691
International Toll Number   646-307-1951
Conference ID   71987
     

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, July 31, 2025, until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

CONTACT: 

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call to be Held on July 31, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more