Local Entrepreneur Brings First of Two AtWork Locations to Greenville-Spartanburg Market

Staffing Services Now Available For Local Job Seekers And Businesses Through New Location In Verdae Village

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Greenville, South Carolina at 101 Verdae Blvd., Suite 140 in Aston’s Verdae Village shopping complex. It is locally owned and operated by Jason Grant, a seasoned entrepreneur with plans to open another location in Spartanburg at a later date.

As a first-time franchise owner and former global Fortune 100 human resources executive, Grant brings extensive experience across the manufacturing, technology and service industries. His experience in both hands-on roles and executive HR leadership provides him with a well-rounded understanding of what local businesses need and what job seekers can offer. Grant is a proud longtime resident of the Carolinas, earning his undergraduate degree from Furman University and a master’s in human resources from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. He is also a proud member of Furman’s 1988 national championship football team.

“Greenville is a dynamic and growing community, and I’m excited to bring AtWork’s proven staffing solutions to the area,” said Grant. “With my background in human resources and deep ties to the region, I have a unique understanding of the challenges businesses face in finding the right talent and the importance of connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities. Our team looks forward to building lasting relationships with local businesses and job seekers alike, and we are eager to expand to Spartanburg in the future.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re proud to open our doors in Greenville and provide a trusted resource for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn to for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Greenville will be a key asset in helping employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Jason Grant is the ideal partner to champion our mission and bridge the gap between job seekers and employers in the community he proudly calls home.”

AtWork Greenville is located at:

101 Verdae Blvd.

Suite 140

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 808-7264

For more information, visit AtWork.com/greenville .

ABOUT ATWORK:

