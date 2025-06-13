Unify Your Security: CloudIBN’s Integrated VAPT Testing Services for the US Digital Landscape

CloudIBN: VAPT Testing Services

Secure every digital layer with CloudIBN’s end-to-end VAPT testing Services—identify vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and build long-term cyber resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a pioneer in cybersecurity and managed IT services, has officially launched its integrated VAPT offering in the United States. Built around a unified approach, CloudIBN’s VAPT Testing Services deliver full-spectrum security intelligence across all digital environments—from traditional IT systems to cloud platforms, APIs, and mobile applications.As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, businesses must move beyond fragmented assessments. CloudIBN’s integrated model allows U.S. organizations to proactively identify and resolve vulnerabilities across their entire digital estate under one strategic testing umbrella.“Security needs to evolve with the attack surface,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “Our integrated VA & PT Testing Services are designed to give organizations in the U.S. a complete, cohesive, and clear picture of where they’re vulnerable—before it’s too late.”The Rising Demand for Unified VA & PT Testing ServicesIn today’s digital-first economy, every endpoint, cloud instance, and app becomes a potential entry point for attackers. According to a 2024 Verizon DBIR report, 79% of breaches involved the exploitation of vulnerabilities that could have been identified through regular testing.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Testing Services unify vulnerability assessments and penetration testing into a seamless process—ensuring organizations detect not just surface-level weaknesses, but deep architectural flaws and configuration oversights as well.“Most businesses still rely on siloed testing—web apps one quarter, cloud later, endpoints after that. Hackers aren’t waiting, and neither should you,” said Pratik Shah, CTO at CloudIBN. “That’s why we created a unified approach to testing across your entire ecosystem.”Are your cloud apps secure? What about your internal network? Your mobile APIs? Unify your cybersecurity posture today with VA & PT: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s Integrated VA & PT Testing Services WorkCloudIBN’s security framework is grounded in globally accepted standards, including the OWASP Top 10, MITRE ATT&CK, NIST, and ISO 27001. Each VAPT engagement follows a structured, six-stage process:1. Scoping & Asset Mapping: Identifying all attack surfaces—public, private, cloud, hybrid, and mobile—including IPs, APIs, and data flows.2. Automated Vulnerability Assessment: Using industry-leading tools to detect known CVEs, open ports, misconfigurations, outdated components, and weak encryption.3. Manual Penetration Testing: Certified ethical hackers simulate targeted cyberattacks to exploit vulnerabilities, test lateral movement, and bypass defenses.4. Risk-Based Analysis: Vulnerabilities are ranked using CVSS scores and business impact metrics, prioritizing the most exploitable and critical threats.5. Reporting & Executive Summary: Detailed technical documentation and business-friendly reports with visuals, remediation guides, and security scorecards.6. Remediation Validation & Continuous Testing: Post-fix retesting, policy updates, and optional continuous monitoring services to ensure long-term protection.The Added Value of VA & PT Audit ServicesBeyond testing, CloudIBN also provides VA & PT Audit Services, helping businesses comply with U.S. regulatory standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and CMMC. These audit-ready reports and deliverables provide legal and operational assurance to stakeholders, insurers, and auditors.“Testing identifies the issues. Auditing ensures accountability,” explained Jain. “Our VA & PT Audit Services help bridge IT security with governance, risk, and compliance. That’s what makes our approach complete.”Why CloudIBN? Unified Vision. Certified Execution. Unmatched Support.CloudIBN sets itself apart in the cybersecurity landscape through its:1. Certified Cybersecurity Team: Staffed with CEH, OSCP, CISSP, and CISA experts with real-world attack simulation experience.2. Customized Engagements: Tailored testing scope for every client, from SaaS startups to regulated Fortune 500 firms.3. Multi-Layered Coverage: Secure networks, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and cloud infrastructure—under one program.4. Audit-Ready Reports: Designed for compliance officers, IT admins, and boardroom-level visibility.5. Ongoing Support: Retesting, managed security services, and post-engagement consulting included.CloudIBN’s integrated VAPT Audit Services mark a critical advancement in how U.S. businesses approach cybersecurity—strategically, holistically, and with compliance in mind. By consolidating vulnerability discovery, real-world attack simulation, and audit-ready reporting into a single, unified framework, CloudIBN empowers organizations to close security gaps across their digital ecosystems faster and more effectively. From startups to large enterprises, companies can now rely on a single trusted partner to secure every digital asset—while meeting regulatory standards and strengthening long-term cyber resilience.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

