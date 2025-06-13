CloudIBN Introduces End-to-End VAPT Services in the US

CloudIBN: VAPT Services

CloudIBN launches end-to-end VAPT services in the US, helping businesses detect and fix security gaps, meet compliance, & build lasting cyber resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a recognized leader in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, proudly announces the launch of its end-to-end VAPT Services for businesses across the United States. Designed to address the increasing complexity of digital threats, this new offering empowers organizations to detect, analyze, and mitigate security vulnerabilities across their entire IT ecosystem—before attackers can exploit them.With cybercrime costs expected to surpass $10.5 trillion globally by 2026, CloudIBN’s comprehensive VA & PT Services fill a growing gap in security preparedness for companies of all sizes and industries.“Cybersecurity isn’t just a tech issue—it’s a business imperative,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “Our end-to-end VA & PT Services are engineered to give companies total visibility into their security posture, helping them act before a breach ever occurs.”Why VA & PT Services Are Essential in Today’s Threat LandscapeAs organizations expand their digital footprints through mobile applications, web platforms, IoT devices, and multi-cloud environments, their attack surfaces multiply. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) has become a mission-critical component of cybersecurity risk management.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services combine automated scanning with expert-led manual testing to simulate real-world cyberattacks, identifying vulnerabilities that may otherwise go unnoticed.These services allow organizations to:1. Discover hidden security gaps across applications, networks, and infrastructure2. Test the effectiveness of existing security controls3. Meet regulatory compliance with confidence4. Prioritize remediation based on real-world threat modellingDon’t wait for a data breach to expose your vulnerabilities. Schedule a free cybersecurity assessment today to discover how CloudIBN’s comprehensive VA & PT Services can protect your business: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services Work: A Strategic ProcessCloudIBN’s proven methodology is built on globally accepted standards such as OWASP Top 10, NIST, and ISO 27001. The VA&PT process includes:1. Asset Discovery & Scoping:Identifying the full scope of IT assets including endpoints, APIs, cloud environments, and applications.2. Vulnerability Assessment: Using enterprise-grade tools to detect misconfigurations, outdated components, and known vulnerabilities.3. Penetration Testing:Certified ethical hackers simulate real-world attacks to evaluate exploitability and access pathways.4. Risk Prioritization & Reporting: Delivering in-depth, business-focused reports that categorize vulnerabilities by severity and impact.5. Remediation Guidance: Providing actionable recommendations, including technical fixes and strategic improvements.6. Retesting & Continuous Monitoring: Verifying vulnerability resolution and Enabling Periodic Assessments to track ongoing security health.This end-to-end approach ensures companies not only uncover weaknesses but also gain the insights and support needed to remediate them effectively.The Role of VA & PT Audit Services in Compliance and TrustCloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services are tailored for industries bound by strict regulatory and compliance frameworks, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. These audits ensure that companies are not just checking a box, but are genuinely fortifying their systems against both internal and external threats.“We’ve integrated VA & PT Audit Services into our broader security strategy to support regulatory requirements like HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and SOC 2,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO. “This is not about passing an audit—it’s about safeguarding data and protecting your business reputation.”Why CloudIBN Is the Trusted VAPT Partner for US BusinessesCloudIBN’s success lies in its commitment to delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions that adapt to each client’s unique environment. Key differentiators include:1. Global Expertise with Local Focus: Serving clients across 15 countries, with specialized services for U.S. compliance and legal requirements.2. Certified Cybersecurity Team: Ethical hackers and analysts with CEH, OSCP, CISSP, and CISA certifications.3. Industry-Specific Solutions: Customized testing for healthcare, finance, retail, government, and more.4. Cloud-Native & Hybrid Support: Expertise across AWS, Azure, GCP, and hybrid environments.5. Transparent Reporting: Executive summaries and technical documentation for both business and IT leaders.“Our mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible and actionable for every business,” emphasized Ajay Mehta. “We are your partner—not just your provider.”CloudIBN’s launch of its end-to-end VAPT Audit Services marks a significant advancement in proactive cybersecurity for U.S. businesses. By combining deep technical expertise, real-world attack simulation, and regulatory-focused audits, CloudIBN empowers organizations to move beyond reactive security and adopt a resilient, intelligence-driven defence posture. Whether securing cloud environments, web applications, or complex infrastructures, CloudIBN’s tailored solutions help businesses mitigate risks, meet compliance mandates, and build lasting digital trust. For companies seeking comprehensive protection and strategic cybersecurity alignment, CloudIBN stands as a reliable and forward-thinking partner.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

