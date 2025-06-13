From Mobile Apps to Cloud Infra: CloudIBN’s Unified VAPT Services Approach

CloudIBN: VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s unified VAPT Services protect U.S. businesses by securing mobile apps, cloud, & networks delivering thorough testing, compliance, & cyber defense.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises embrace digital transformation, the security landscape grows increasingly complex, spanning mobile applications, cloud infrastructure, on-premise systems, and beyond. Recognizing this challenge, CloudIBN today announced its unified VAPT Services approach, designed to provide end-to-end security coverage for U.S. businesses across every digital touchpoint. CloudIBN’s holistic VA&PT solution addresses modern cybersecurity demands by integrating rigorous testing methodologies that protect mobile apps, web services, APIs, cloud environments, and network infrastructures—all under one strategic framework.Why Comprehensive VA & PT Services Matter More Than EverCyberattacks continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency. According to recent reports, 68% of breaches involve vulnerabilities in third-party software or cloud platforms, while 47% originate from insecure mobile applications. The need for thorough VA & PT Services is not just a precautionary, it is a critical business imperative.“Isolated testing of individual components can leave dangerous gaps,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “Our unified VA&PT approach ensures that every digital asset—whether it’s a mobile app or a cloud infrastructure component—is tested thoroughly and continuously. This prevents vulnerabilities from slipping through the cracks.”CloudIBN’s approach provides businesses with a clear, actionable picture of their risk exposure while enabling faster remediation and stronger compliance with regulatory frameworks like PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2.Protect your business before cybercriminal strike. Schedule your FREE VAPT consultation with CloudIBN now and secure your digital assets: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s Unified VA & PT Services WorkCloudIBN combines automated vulnerability scanning with expert manual penetration testing to uncover hidden weaknesses that typical security tools may overlook. The process involves:1. Asset Discovery and Profiling: Mapping the entire digital landscape, from mobile applications and APIs to cloud infrastructure and on-premise systems.2. Vulnerability Assessment: Employing advanced scanning tools to detect misconfigurations, outdated software, and security flaws.3. Penetration Testing: Ethical hackers simulate real-world attacks to exploit vulnerabilities in mobile apps, cloud platforms, and network systems.4. Risk Analysis: Prioritizing vulnerabilities by severity, ease of exploitation, and potential business impact.5. Reporting & Remediation: Delivering detailed, easy-to-understand reports that include prioritized remediation steps tailored for technical teams and business stakeholders.6. Retesting & Continuous Monitoring: Verifying the effectiveness of remediation and enabling ongoing risk management through continuous security monitoring.This end-to-end methodology ensures no part of your digital footprint remains untested or unsecured.The Power of VA & PT Audit Services in a Unified ApproachCloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services integrate compliance and security testing, bridging the gap between regulatory requirements and real-world cyber risk. These audits are essential for businesses aiming to demonstrate due diligence to regulators, partners, and customers.Why CloudIBN Is the Best Choice for Your VA & PT ServicesCloudIBN has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and adaptive cybersecurity solutions. What makes CloudIBN stand out?1. Certified and Experienced Team: Our cybersecurity experts hold CEH, OSCP, CISSP, and other industry certifications, ensuring top-tier testing quality.2. Customizable Solutions: Tailored VA & PT Services for industries including finance, healthcare, retail, and government.3. Multi-Platform Expertise: Deep knowledge in testing mobile platforms (iOS, Android), cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP), and legacy infrastructures.4. Regulatory Compliance Focus: Ensuring your VA&PT aligns with PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and other relevant standards.5. Actionable Reporting: Clear, prioritized findings that enable rapid remediation without overwhelming technical teams.6. Dedicated Support: End-to-end guidance throughout testing, remediation, and post-assessment phases.“Our clients rely on us not just to find vulnerabilities, but to provide strategic insights that make their cybersecurity investments truly effective,” added CEO Ajay Mehta”.By integrating comprehensive vulnerability assessments with real-world penetration testing, CloudIBN provides businesses with a clear, actionable roadmap to cybersecurity excellence. From mobile apps to cloud environments, CloudIBN’s unified VAPT Audit Services empower organizations to close security gaps, maintain compliance, and build lasting defences against sophisticated cyberattacks.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

