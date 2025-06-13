The 360-Degree View: CloudIBN’s Comprehensive VAPT Services for US Businesses

CloudIBN: VAPT Services

CloudIBN launches 360-Degree VAPT Services to help US businesses detect, prevent, and remediate cyber threats with expert-led security testing.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced VAPT Services tailored for U.S.-based businesses. Under the initiative titled "The 360-Degree View," CloudIBN delivers an end-to-end security posture analysis, providing organizations with an actionable, data-driven, and real-time overview of their cyber vulnerabilities and network weaknesses.As digital infrastructure continues to expand, so do cyber threats. With ransomware attacks increasing by 38% in the past year alone, the demand for robust VA and PT Services is no longer optional; it's essential. CloudIBN’s new initiative equips businesses with intelligence and tools to detect, remediate, and prevent cyber threats before they escalate into crises.Understanding the Need for VA & PT Services:In an age where remote work, cloud adoption, and BYOD (Bring Your Device) policies are the norm, traditional perimeter-based security is obsolete. Businesses need a dynamic approach to cybersecurity—one that simulates real-world attacks and provides holistic visibility into vulnerabilities across networks, systems, and applications.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services bridge that critical gap. By combining automated scanning with manual testing techniques, CloudIBN’s cybersecurity experts simulate the tactics of real-world attackers to identify vulnerabilities that automated tools often overlook.“Cybersecurity isn’t just about firewalls and antivirus software anymore. It’s about identifying real threats before hackers do,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “With The 360-Degree View, we go beyond basic checks and deliver actionable insights through deep-dive vulnerability assessments and controlled penetration testing.”Don’t wait for a breach to test your defenses. Schedule a FREE consultation today and let CloudIBN assess your security posture: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN's VA & PT Services WorkCloudIBN’s methodology is rooted in global security standards including OWASP, NIST, and ISO 27001, and includes the following phases:1. Information Gathering: Identifying IP ranges, open ports, and exposed services to map your threat surface.2. Vulnerability Assessment: Utilizing industry-leading tools to discover known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.3. Penetration Testing: Simulating real-world attacks to exploit vulnerabilities under safe, controlled conditions.4. Risk Analysis & Reporting: Prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk, business impact, and exploitability.5. Remediation Guidance: Offering concrete, actionable recommendations to plug security holes and improve compliance.6. Retesting & Verification: Post-remediation retesting to ensure identified issues have been effectively resolved.Why CloudIBN? Proven Expertise, Trusted PartnershipCloudIBN has served over 1,200 customers globally, with a 97% client retention rate and numerous accolades in the field of managed cybersecurity. Unlike one-size-fits-all vendors, CloudIBN customizes its VA & PT Audit Services based on industry vertical, compliance needs, and business size.Key differentiators include:1. Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH) and OSCP-Certified Experts2. Detailed Remediation Support & Executive-Level Reporting3. Compliance-Centric Testing (PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001)4. 24x7 Support & Consultation Services5. Multi-Cloud Security Testing for AWS, Azure, and GCPYour business is a target. Is your security ready?CloudIBN’s certified professionals provide comprehensive VA & PT services to uncover weaknesses before hackers do: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ The Business Value of VA & PT ServicesInvesting in VA & PT Services delivers measurable ROI. Studies show that companies using regular penetration testing reduce the average cost of a data breach by 38%. Additional benefits include:1. Regulatory Compliance: Stay audit-ready for GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and more.2. Brand Protection: Prevent reputation damage due to data leaks or downtime.3. Insurance Leverage: Lower premiums and fulfill cybersecurity insurance requirements.4. Customer Confidence: Demonstrate commitment to data privacy and integrity.Rising cyber threats demand more than reactive measures—they require a strategic, intelligence-driven approach. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services are designed to uncover critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, offering leaders clear visibility into their organization’s security posture. Backed by certified experts and aligned with compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS, these audits provide not only risk identification but also executive-level insights and actionable roadmaps for remediation. The result: enhanced resilience, reduced liability, and sustained business continuity..Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

