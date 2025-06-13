Altruism Counseling Services Expands Sober Living Options in Lexington with Second Home

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for supportive housing during early recovery, Altruism Counseling Services is proud to announce the opening of Amanda’s House, a second sober living home in Lexington, KY. This expansion builds on the success of their first residence, Chloe’s House, and reflects their continued focus on helping more individuals transition from rehab to independent living. Located in an upscale neighborhood of the city, Amanda’s House will offer the same structured environment and recovery-focused support that has already made a positive impact in the local community.Commitment to Community and RecoveryThis second sober living home reflects a strong commitment to helping people stay on track after treatment. The first home has already shown how much structured housing can support long-term recovery in Lexington. It has offered stability, accountability, and daily routines that make a difference. Expanding these services gives more residents the chance to build new habits in a safe space. The goal remains the same—help people rebuild their lives through steady support and peer connection.Importance of Expanding Sober Living ResourcesExpanding sober living options gives more people access to structured support during early recovery. A stable home with clear rules, peer accountability, and regular routines helps reduce the risk of relapse. These environments bridge the gap between rehab and full independence. With a dedicated team involved in daily operations, residents get guidance, support, and encouragement throughout their stay. This type of housing also strengthens the wider community by helping more individuals maintain sobriety while rebuilding their lives.Overview of Amanda’s HouseAmanda’s House offers a clean, structured setting for individuals who need continued support after rehab. The home provides daily routines, peer accountability, and access to staff for guidance during early recovery. Located at 1706 Cameron Ct in Lexington, KY, it gives residents a quiet, accessible place to focus on their goals. This new location meets the growing need for safe housing where people can work on building independence without rushing the process.Community Impact and AccessibilityAdding a second location allows more people to access sober housing during a key stage of recovery. The new home helps meet local demand while keeping services within reach for individuals and families. Payment flexibility remains a priority, with both insurance plans and cash options accepted. This approach makes recovery support more affordable for a wider range of people.Community feedback highlights the difference this support can make. As Bob Wolter shared, “I have battled with the SUD and alcoholism all of my life with over 15 treatment facilities and IOP. Dede was the best, and I am 100% clean and sober today. Thank you, Dede and Altruism!” Such feedback highlights how the right support can make a lasting difference.Find Support That Fits Your Recovery JourneyFor anyone interested in learning more about Altruism Counseling Services, sober living resources, or seeking assistance, reaching out is easy. Families, individuals, or referring professionals can call directly at 859-310-6505 for detailed information. In addition, inquiries through the contact page on the official website are always welcome. Take the next step today and explore how structured sober housing can make a difference in lasting recovery.Supporting Recovery, One Step at a TimeExpanding sober living options means more people in Lexington can move forward with stability and support. The goal remains focused—help individuals stay clean, live independently, and reconnect with their goals. By growing its reach, this program continues to support lasting change for those ready to rebuild their lives.About Altruism Counseling ServicesAltruism Counseling Services is a Lexington-based mental health and addiction support provider that offers outpatient programs tailored for adults and young adults facing substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges. The organization derives its name and mission from the altruistic principles of 12‑Step programs, emphasizing peer guidance and selfless service as a foundation for healing.Key programs and services include:● DUI Classes● Outpatient Therapy● Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) Therapy● Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)● Anger Management● Addiction Treatment● Dual Diagnosis Counseling

