JBDI Holdings Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (“JBDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JBDI), a Singapore-based company, today announced that all the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval set out in the notice of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) were duly adopted at the meeting held on June 9, 2025, at the Company’s offices located at 34 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629538.

Appointment of Board of Directors

At the AGM, shareholders approved and ratified the appointment of following five (5) persons to serve as directors of the Corporation in their respective capacities until the next annual meeting of Members and thereafter until their successors shall have been elected and qualified:

Mr. Lim Chwee Poh, CEO and an Executive Director

Mr. Liang Zhaorong, CFO and an Executive Director

Mr. Han Yee Yen, an independent non-executive director

Mr. Chan Chin Hoong, an independent non-executive director

Mr. Soh Kar Liang, an independent non-executive director



Ratification of Appointment of YCM CPA Inc.

At the AGM, shareholders approved and ratified the appointment of YCM CPA Inc. as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025.

About JBDI Holdings Limited

JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit http://jbdi.barrels.com.sg/

