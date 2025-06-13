The launch of the international campaign Pay As You Like

WARSAW, Poland, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pay As You Like campaign promoting modern payments is launched – another edition of We Did It In Poland by WłączeniPlus Foundation. Last year 69% of all retail payments in Poland were cashless transactions. Pay As You Like is intended to show how friendly the cashless payment ecosystem is in Poland, which is used by entrepreneurs and millions of consumers on a daily basis.

As part of We Did It In Poland , an international fintech industry campaign is launched in cooperation with the Cashless Poland Foundation – Pay As You Like. The image campaign promotes the modern cashless payment ecosystem, which is developing dynamically in Poland, thanks to numerous financial institutions and cooperation of the entire sector. As part of it, a TV spot was created, which will be broadcast on English-language television in Europe and around the world.

The campaign emphasizes the benefits of the ecosystem for all groups of its recipients: consumers (daily payments), entrepreneurs from the SME sector (business benefits). The latest edition of the We Did It In Poland campaign is a response to the growing interest in what is happening in the Polish technology and financial sectors. We can see that the Polish cashless payments market is developing dynamically and can serve as an inspiring example of effective digitalisation.

In 2024, 69% of payments were cashless transactions, including 41% by payment card, 18% by mobile NFC, 4% by Blik, and 6% by other online payment methods. Over the past few years, many industries have seen a significant increase in the share of digital payments. These include parking and motorway tolls (currently 51%), vending machines (69%) and public transport and taxi fares (41%).

Importantly, over the 7 years of the Cashless Poland Foundation's activity, the number of payment terminals on the Polish market increased from 0.6 million in 2018 to 1.3 million in 2024, which ensured that Poland advanced from 16th to 7th place in Europe in terms of the number of terminals per 1,000 inhabitants.









Media contact: ewa.malicka@rocketscience.com.pl +48781453815

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.