North America Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market Trends | Growth Forecast 2025

North America Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2025-2033.

North America Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market is growing due to rising obesity, diabetes, and demand for effective liver therapies.” — DataM Intelligence

The North America MASH Treatment Market was worth $3.70 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase to $17.15 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.3% between 2025 and 2033.

Market Overview:
Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), previously referred to as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a severe form of fatty liver disease. North America is at the forefront of this health crisis, accounting for a significant share of global cases. The region's market for MASH treatment is gaining traction due to increasing diagnostic rates, an aging population, and a growing understanding of disease pathology.

Market Drivers & Opportunities:
The key drivers propelling the market include:

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes: A growing number of individuals with obesity and insulin resistance are at risk of developing MASH, amplifying the demand for effective treatments.

Robust Drug Pipeline: Several pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in clinical trials for novel therapeutics targeting MASH. The introduction of FDA-approved drugs in the coming years could revolutionize treatment paradigms.

Public and Private Sector Collaborations: Strategic collaborations are fostering innovation and improving access to therapies, especially in underserved communities.

Market Segmentation:
By Stage:
Stage 0–1
Stage 2–3
Stage 4.

By Age Group:
Geriatrics
Adults
Pediatrics.

By Gender:
Male
Female.

Geographical Share:
The United States dominates the North America MASH treatment market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical presence, and high patient population. Canada is also emerging as a growth hub, backed by policy support and rising awareness programs. Meanwhile, although not part of North America, Japan's developments in MASH therapeutics are noteworthy due to their global impact and collaborative research with North American companies.

Key Market Players:
Prominent players in the North America MASH treatment market include:

Novo Nordisk A/S
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
89bio, Inc.
Inventiva
Sagimet Biosciences
Akero Therapeutics, Inc

These companies are actively involved in developing and commercializing drugs, expanding clinical trials, and forming strategic alliances.

Recent Developments:

United States
May 2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced the successful Phase III trial completion for Resmetirom (MGL-3196), showing significant improvement in liver histology and metabolic parameters.

September 2024 – Gilead Sciences partnered with a leading AI-healthcare company to accelerate biomarker identification for early MASH detection and treatment customization.

Japan
April 2025 – A Japanese pharmaceutical firm initiated a multi-center clinical trial in collaboration with U.S.-based research institutes for a dual-agonist therapy targeting MASH and type 2 diabetes.

November 2024 – Japanese researchers unveiled a non-invasive blood test kit for early detection of liver fibrosis in MASH patients, enhancing the potential for early intervention and treatment efficacy.

Conclusion:
The North America Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Treatment Market is poised for transformative growth, supported by clinical advancements, increasing disease awareness, and expanding therapeutic options. With both local and global players intensifying their efforts, the region is well-positioned to lead the way in combating this progressive liver disease.

