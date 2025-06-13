reAlpha Expands Homebuying Platform into Texas, Marking First Step in National Realty Rollout

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the expansion of its platform into Texas1 with the launch of real estate brokerage services through its REALTOR® affiliate. This milestone marks the first step in bringing reAlpha’s end-to-end homebuying experience to states outside of Florida, starting with one of the most active real estate markets in the country.

Texas is the second‑most populous state2 in the U.S. and recorded over 323,000 home sales in 2024, with a median sale price of $347,000, representing more than $112 billion in residential transaction value3. This expansion into Texas positions reAlpha to reach millions of prospective homebuyers through a tech-enabled, streamlined platform that delivers real savings at closing, including in high-volume markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.

“This is an exciting next step in reAlpha’s national expansion,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “Texas is a high-volume, high-potential market that aligns perfectly with our integrated business model. We aim to bring real value to homebuyers by combining technology-driven convenience with cost savings, and Texas is just the beginning.”



reAlpha already has an established presence in Texas through its strategic acquisition of their licensed mortgage subsidiary, Be My Neighbor, which has been serving customers there since 2018 and currently operates across 30 states. With the addition of real estate brokerage capabilities in Texas, reAlpha is now delivering a more integrated experience on its end to end platform from search to preapproval to close.

The Company plans to launch in additional states in the coming months as it scales its platform and continues executing its mission to modernize real estate through AI, data, and integrated experiences.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

