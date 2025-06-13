Altimmune Announces Multiple Presentations at Upcoming American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced an oral presentation and three poster presentations on pemvidutide at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, to be held in Chicago, IL from June 20-23, 2025. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist under development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Session Title: Early Phase, Post Hoc, and Subgroup Analyses from Clinical Trials Testing Incretin-Based Therapies – Take 1 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM CDT Presentation Title: Effects of Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, on Cardioinflammatory Lipids in Subjects with Obesity or Overweight Presenter: John J. Suschak, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Science, Altimmune Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 5:45 PM CDT





Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Integrated Analysis Supports Cardiovascular Safety and Risk Reduction with Pemvidutide Treatment (poster #749-P) Presenter: Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CDT





Title: Non-invasive Tests of Central Adiposity Correlate with Reductions in MRI-measured Visceral Adipose Tissue Mass in Subjects with Overweight or Obesity Treated with Pemvidutide (poster #748-P) Presenter: Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CDT





Title: Pemvidutide, a Balanced GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Enhances Reverse Cholesterol Transport in a Golden Syrian Hamster Model (poster #778-P) Presenter: John J. Suschak, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Science, Altimmune Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30PM - 1:30 PM CDT





These presentations will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH, obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial in 2024 and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial with top line results expected in Q2 2025. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance with the Phase 2 trial in AUD having commenced in Q2 2025 and the ALD trial scheduled to commence in Q3 2025.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

