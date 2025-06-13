MoneyHero Group 公佈 2025 年第一季度業績

經調整後EBITDA虧損按年改善49%至330萬美元

收入結構持續優化，高利潤的保險及財富管理業務收入佔比提升至25%，按年增長11個百分點

營運成本按年下降55%，佔總收入44%，按年減少20個百分點

新加坡, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited（納斯達克：MNY，「MoneyHero」或「公司」），是領先大東南亞地區的個人理財產品比較平台及數字保險經紀服務供應商，今日公佈截至2025年3月31日止第一季度財務業績。

管理層評論：

行政總裁Rohith Murthy先生表示：

「我們在2025年取得了良好的開端，延續了去年策略調整後帶來的強勁勢頭。第一季度財務表現顯著改善，淨虧損由去年同期的1,310萬美元收窄至240萬美元，經調整後EBITDA虧損縮窄至330萬美元，而營運成本更下降20個百分點，佔總收入44%。這些成果反映了我們對提升收入質量、營運槓桿以及利潤率擴張的嚴格把控。

事實證明，我們的策略方向正確，且已展現出顯著成效。通過將資源重新分配到保險和財富管理等高利潤業務，帶動了公司的可持續盈利增長， 相關業務收入佔總收入25%，按年增長11個百分點。值得一提的是，我們與bolttech合作推出的汽車保險平台表現超出預期，通過提供無縫的端到端體驗和實時定價服務，實現了更高的轉化率與穩定的經常性收入。

集團營運效率亦顯著提升。經歷去年的公司重組並重設成本基礎後，我們善用AI技術，在擴展業務規模的同時保持精簡的成本結構。從內容創作到服務自動化，再到流程工序化，AI使我們在維持開支穩定的同時，有效提升團隊生產力，減少查詢量，並提升用戶體驗。該舉措有助於我們在季度內持續改善經濟效益。

集團用戶基礎正迅速擴大，MoneyHero註冊會員人數按年增長38%，突破800萬。我們亦進一步優化市場營銷策略，通過提供更精準的個性化推薦方案，有效提升用戶參與度。在營銷成本按年減少25%的情況下，實現了更佳的轉化效果。

我們的主要市場菲律賓正在逐步復甦。繼去年主要銀行合作夥伴退出市場後，集團近日已與菲律賓群島銀行（Bank of the Philippine Islands，「BPI」）及菲律賓中華銀行（Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation，「RCBC」）建立新合作夥伴關係，成功恢復主要產品供應。隨著這些合作逐步擴大規模， 預期於2025年下半年將錄得顯著增長動力。

展望未來，2025年上半年的重點將繼續鞏固現有營運成果。下半年，我們預期將加速實行增長策略，包括擴展銀行合作網絡、加快發展高利潤的保險業務，並聯同TransUnion推出Credit Hero Club。Credit Hero Club為用戶提供免費信用評分、信用監察及個人化理財產品建議，預期可進一步提升用戶參與度及轉化率。我們對於加速收入增長及於2025年後期實現正面的經調整後 EBITDA充滿信心。

此外，集團目前無負債，並持有3,660萬美元現金，具備充足資源投資於高回報的增長項目，並積極把握區域個人理財比較市場的發展機遇。將繼續專注於嚴謹執行、優質增長及審慎資本配置，致力引領市場整合，為股東創造長遠價值，並於市場變化中高效擴展業務規模。」

暫代首席財務官梁嘉燁先生表示：

「本季度的財務表現反映了自2024年下半年策略調整以來，集團在提升收入質量及強化營運效益方面取得的顯著進展。

雖然收入按年下降35%，但收入結構明顯改善，高利潤的業務佔比持續提升。個人貸款收入佔比由15%提升至17%，保險由8%提升至13%，財富管理由6%提升至12%，而低利潤的信用卡收入佔比進一步下降13個百分點至57%。營運成本按年減少55%，佔總收入比例44%，按年下降20個百分點。毛利率明顯改善，充分體現了我們轉型策略的成功，並展示了我們向高質量、可持續收入方向的進一步發展。

集團的營運效率措施已見成效，通過縮減廣告及市場營銷、科技、員工福利及行政等各方面的開支，集團總營運開支按年減少26%。我們嚴格管控成本，同時策略性投放於用戶拓展、技術平台升級及數據基礎建設等領域。

在毛利率擴張及營運開支減少的雙重推動下，期内淨虧損由去年同期的1,310萬美元大幅收窄至240萬美元，減幅超過1,000萬美元。經調整後EBITDA虧損亦由去年同期的640萬美元進一步改善至330萬美元，展現我們正逐步實現可持續盈利的目標。

展望未來，我們預期隨著毛利率提升及營運效率持續改善，經調整後EBITDA將於全年持續改善。我們有信心於2025年後期錄得正面的經調整後EBITDA。集團現金狀況穩健，將持續透過審慎投資策略，推動盈利增長，並持續為股東創造價值。」

2025年第一季度財務摘要

2025年第一季收入按年下降35%至1,431萬美元，反映公司策略性向多元化收入結構轉變以提升收入質量，並受到去年同期因信用卡業務垂直領域大規模推廣帶來的高市場份額影響。 2025年第一季保險產品收入按年增長4%至190萬美元，佔總收入13%，較去年同期為8%。 2025年第一季財富產品收入按年增長20%至170萬美元，佔總收入12%，較去年同期為6%。

營運成本按年下降55%至640萬美元，佔總收入44%，較去年同期的64%下降20個百分點，這主要得益於通過優化獎賞成本實現的毛利率改善 。

剔除匯兌差額影響後，總營運開支降至1,830萬美元，對比去年同期3,040萬美元，主要受惠於更具針對性及成本效益更高的市場營銷、結合策略性技術成本優化、簡化工作流程及全面的人力資源成本重組計劃。

期內淨虧損大幅收窄至240萬美元，去年同期為1,310萬美元，主要受營運及非營運開支（包括匯兌及金融工具公允價值變動）下降所影響。

2025年第一季經調整後EBITDA虧損由去年同期640萬美元改善至330萬美元。

2025年第一季度營運摘要

截至2025年3月31日止三個月，每月獨立用戶錄得570萬

MoneyHero Group會員（可獲得更定制化產品資訊和推薦）按年上升38%達到810萬人

於2025年第一季共獲得39.9萬份申請，期内經批准的申請數量為15.5萬份

資本結構

截至2025年3月31日，公司資本結構如下表：

股份類別 股份類別 A類普通股 29,949,1931 B類普通股 13,254,838 優先股 2,407,575 已發行股份總數 45,611,606 員工股權 618,7172 員工股權對應A類普通股 (618,717)3 已發行及可發行股份總數4 45,611,606

___________________________

1包括已發行予香港中央證券登記有限公司（「Computershare」）的618,717股股份，該等股份由其信託持有，並將於認股權行使及由Computershare向相關行使認股權之持有人交收後分派。

2 包括已授出但尚未行使的認股權，以及已行使但截至2025年3月31日尚未完成股份發行的認股權。

3 為認股權行使前預先發行予Computershare的股份，由其信託持有，並將於完成認股權行使及交收後分派予相關行使人。

4 公認股權證、保薦人認股權證、A-1 類認股權證、A-2 類認股權證及 A-3 類認股權證因缺錢而排除在外。

主要財務數據 / 關鍵績效指標表現

截止3月31日止三個月 2025 2024 (千美元，除註明外) 收入 14,314 22,175 經調整後 EBITDA (3,309 ) (6,440 ) 點擊次數 (千次)5 2,081 N/A 申請次數 (千次)6 399 495 經批准申請次數 (千次)6 155 206

收入細分

截止3月31日止三個月, 2025 2024 US$ % US$ % (千美元，除百分比外) 按地區市場: 新加坡 5,084 35.5 8,944 40.3 香港 6,396 44.7 7,716 34.8 台灣 1,054 7.4 1,402 6.3 菲律賓 1,779 12.4 3,979 17.9 馬來西亞 - - 133 0.6 總收入 14,314 100.0 22,175 100.0 按來源: 網上理財比較平台 12,638 88.3 18,058 81.4 Creatory 1,676 11.7 4,117 18.6 總收入 14,314 100.0 22,175 100.0





按業務: 信用卡 8,173 57.1 15,426 69.6 私人信貸及按揭 2,495 17.4 3,297 14.9 財富管理 1,663 11.6 1,387 6.3 保險 1,892 13.2 1,827 8.2 其他業務 91 0.6 239 1.1 總收入 14,314 100.0 22,175 100.0

___________________________

5 自2024年7月1日起，本集團已由Google Analytics 4代替使用Universal Analytics。因此，我們無法就過渡後期間提供具可比性的點擊數據。有關方法學調整的更多詳情，請參閱《關鍵營運指標及非國際財務報告準則（非IFRS）財務指標》。

6 鑑於本集團業務性質，我們經常需時等待商業合作夥伴確認申請數量及獲批申請數量。因此，如相關數據未能即時取得，所披露數字或會採用估算方法計算得出。

關鍵營運指標

截止2025年3月31日止三個月 (百萬, 除百分比外) 每月獨立用戶7 新加坡 1.3 22.6% 香港 1.0 17.3% 台灣 1.8 31.2% 菲律賓 1.7 29.0% 總數 5.7 100.0% 總流量 7 新加坡 3.1 17.6% 香港 3.3 18.7% 台灣 5.9 33.5% 菲律賓 5.3 30.1% 總數 17.5 100.0%



截止3月31日止, 2025 2024 (百萬, 除百分比外) MoneyHero Group 會員 新加坡 1.4 16.7% 1.2 21.0% 香港 0.9 11.0% 0.7 12.6% 台灣 0.4 4.6% 0.3 4.5% 菲律賓 5.5 67.7% 3.4 57.2% 馬來西亞 0.0 0.0% 0.3 4.8% 總數 8.1 100.0% 5.9 100.0%

電話會議詳情

公司將於2025年6月13日（星期五）上午8:00（美國東部時間）/晚上8:00（新加坡標準時間）舉行電話會議及網絡直播，公佈公司財務業績。

MoneyHero Limited（NASDAQ: MNY）2025年第一季度財報電話會議可通過以下鏈接登記參加：

網絡直播: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q7ymzw9v

電話會議: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI715b6ae9a0fa497a9a90877eaad916ac

網路重播將會在投資者關係網站內保留12 個月。

___________________________

7 自2024年7月1日起，本集團已由Google Analytics 4代替使用Universal Analytics。因此，過渡後的月度獨立訪客數及總流量數據無可比性。請參閱〈關鍵營運指標及非國際財務報告準則（非IFRS）財務指標〉一節，以了解有關方法更新的更多資訊。

有關 MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (納斯達克：MNY) ) 是領先市場的個人數碼理財比較平台，旗下品牌服務遍佈新加坡、香港、台灣、及菲律賓等市場，旗下品牌組合包括 B2C 平台 MoneyHero、SingSaver、Money101、Moneymax 和 Seedly，以及 B2B 平台 Creatory。公司持有馬來西亞金融科技公司 Jirnexu Pte. Ltd. 的股權，其為 Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd. 的母公司，而 Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd. 是馬來西亞最大的 B2C 營運平台 RinggitPlus 的營運商。截至 2025年3月 31 日止，公司與超過260間商業合作夥伴緊密合作，擁有超過570萬個每月獨立用戶量。公司由 PayPal、Palantir Technologies 、和 Founders Fund 的聯合創辦人 Peter Thiel，以及香港商人、盈科拓展集團創辦人、主席兼行政總裁李澤楷先生支持。了解更多有關MoneyHero 如何推動亞太地區的數碼經濟，請瀏覽www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.

(以下部分文字只供英文版本)

Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Historically, we utilized data from Universal Analytics (“UA”), Google’s analytics platform, to measure three key business metrics: monthly unique users, traffic, and clicks. Effective July 1, 2024, Google Analytics 4 (“GA4”) replaced UA. The methodologies used in GA4 are different and not comparable to the methodologies used in UA. While Google has provided some guidance on these differences, Google has not made available sufficient information for us to assess the impact (whether positive or negative) of this transition on our key business metrics, nor can we quantify the extent of such impact. Furthermore, due to the adoption of GA4, we have adjusted our definitions of these key business metrics to enhance accuracy and align them more closely with previous definitions under UA. Therefore, we are unable to provide comparable data for monthly unique user, traffic, and clicks for any periods prior to July 1, 2024.

“Monthly Unique User” means as a unique user with at least one session in a given month as determined by a unique device identifier from GA4. A session begins when a user opens an app in the foreground or views a page or screen while no other session is currently active (e.g., the prior session has ended). A session concludes after 30 minutes of user inactivity. To measure Monthly Unique Users over a period longer than one month, we calculate the average of the Monthly Unique Users for each month within that period. If an individual accesses a website or app from different devices within a given month, each device is counted as a separate unique user. However, if an individual logs in and accesses a website or app using the same login across different devices, they will only be counted as one unique user.

“Traffic” means the total number of unique sessions in GA4. A unique session is a group of user interactions recorded when a user accesses a website or app within a 30-minute window. The current session concludes when there is 30 minutes of inactivity or users have a change in traffic source.

“MoneyHero Group Members” means (i) users who have login IDs with us in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, (ii) users who subscribe to our email distributions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia, and (iii) users who are registered in our rewards database in Singapore and Hong Kong. Any duplications across the three sources above are deduplicated.

“Clicks” means the sum of unique clicks by product item on a tagged “Apply Now”, “Express Buy”, “Buy” or similar button on our website, including product result pages and blogs. We track Clicks to understand how our users engage with our platforms prior to application submission or purchase, which enables us to further optimize conversion rates.

“Applications” means the total number of product applications submitted by users and confirmed by our commercial partners.

“Approved Applications” means the number of applications that have been approved and confirmed by our commercial partners.

In addition to MoneyHero Group’s results determined in accordance with IFRS, MoneyHero Group believes that the key performance metrics above and the non-IFRS measures below are useful in evaluating its operating performance. MoneyHero Group uses these measures, collectively, to evaluate ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. MoneyHero Group believes that non-IFRS information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies to the extent that such other companies use similar non-IFRS measures to supplement their IFRS results. These non-IFRS measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of other IFRS financial measures, such as profit/(loss) for the year/period and profit/(loss) before income tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as loss for the year/period plus depreciation and amortization, interest income, finance costs, income tax expenses/(credit), equity-settled share-based payment expenses, transaction expenses, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, non-recurring legal fees, and unrealized foreign exchange differences. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

A reconciliation is provided for each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. IFRS differs from U.S. GAAP in certain material respects and thus may not be comparable to financial information presented by U.S. companies. We currently, and will continue to, report financial results under IFRS, which differs in certain significant respects from U.S. GAAP.





截止3月31日止三個月, 2025 2024 (千美元) 本期虧損 (2,449 ) (13,100 ) 稅項支出 - 52 折舊/ 攤銷 302 981 利息收入 (131 ) (595 ) 財務成本 14 8 EBITDA (2,265 ) (12,654 ) 非現金項目: 金融工具的公允價值變動 (473 ) 1,346 員工購股權計畫產生的以權益結算的股份支付 441 623 未實現的外匯差額 虧損/ (收益)，淨額 (1,012 ) 4,036 上市及其他非經常性策略演習相關項目: 交易費用 - 35 其他非經常性項目: 非經常性法律費用 - 174 經調整後EBITDA (3,309 ) (6,440 ) 收入 14,314 22,175 經調整後 EBITDA (3,309 ) (6,440 ) 經調整後 EBITDA率 (23.1 )% (29.0 )%





(以下部分文字只供英文版本)

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Group’s growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which are all subject to change due to various factors including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this communication, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements and financial forecasts and projections contained in this communication are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the Company’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers in a cost effective manner; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industries in which the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) operates; the Group’s ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; and the Group’s ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; the Group’s ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group’s new product or service offerings; the Group’s ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group’s internal controls; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group’s ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group’s ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) and general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; the Group’s ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on the business of the Group; the success of the Group’s strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group’s relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to the Group’s information technology systems and networks; the Group’s ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group’s reputation; the Group’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group’s ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; and unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required and technological advancements in the Group’s industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F (File No.: 001-41838), registration statement on Form F-1 (File No.: 333-275205), and other documents to be filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company currently does not know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, projections or forecasts of future events and view. If any of the risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. In addition, the analyses of the Company contained herein are not, and do not purport to be, appraisals of the securities, assets, or business of the Company.

MoneyHero查詢聯繫方式：

投資者關係：

MoneyHero投資者關係團隊

IR@MoneyHeroGroup.com

媒體關係：

MoneyHero公關團隊

Press@MoneyHeroGroup.com







未經審核的綜合損益及其他全面(虧損)/收益表

截止3月31日止三個月, (千美元，每股虧損除外) 2025 2024 收入 14,314 22,175 成本及支出: 收入成本 (6,363 ) (14,106 ) 廣告及及市場行銷費用 (4,584 ) (6,132 ) 技術成本 (816 ) (1,851 ) 員工福利費用 (4,354 ) (5,878 ) 一般、行政及其他營運費用 (2,190 ) (2,387 ) 外匯差額，淨額 954 (4,112 ) 營運虧損 (3,040 ) (12,291 ) 其他收入/(支出): 其他收入 131 597 財務成本 (14 ) (8 ) 金融工具的公允價值變動 473 (1,346 ) 稅前虧損 (2,449 ) (13,048 ) 所得稅費用 - (52 ) 本期虧損 (2,449 ) (13,100 ) 其他全面收入/ (虧損) 其後可能分類至損益的其他全面收入/ (虧損)（稅後） 換算海外業務產生之匯兌差額 (1,378 ) 3,713 其後不能分類至損益的其他全面收入/ (虧損)（稅後）： 重新計量設定受益計劃收益 其後可能分類至損益的其他全面收入/ (虧損)（稅後） - 1 其後可能分類至損益的其他全面收入/ (虧損)（稅後） (1,378 ) 3,714 本期全面虧損總額（稅後） (3,827 ) (9,386 ) 母公司持有者的普通股每股基本虧損 基本和稀釋 (0.1 ) (0.3 )



未經審核的綜合財務狀況表

截止3月31日, 截止12月31日, (千美元) 2025 2024 非流動資產 非流動財務資產 600 600 無形資產 1,215 1,018 物業和設備 174 215 使用權資產 1,034 744 押金 36 25 非流動資產總額 3,059 2,601 流動資產 應收帳款 14,559 13,538 合約資產 12,571 11,825 預付款項和其他應收款 9,413 10,149 應收稅款 108 63 質押銀行存款 188 185 現金及現金等價物 36,634 42,522 流動資產總額 73,472 78,282 流動負債 應付帳款 29,400 30,209 認股權證負債 920 1,393 租賃負債 625 442 應付稅款 33 32 撥備 30 71 流動負債總額 31,007 32,147 淨流動資產 42,465 46,135 總資產減去流動負債 45,524 48,736 非流動負債 租賃負債 424 294 撥備 42 - 遞延稅項負債 30 30 確定福利計劃負債 187 185 總非流動負債 683 509 淨資產 44,841 48,227 權益 已發行股本 4 4 儲備金 44,837 48,223 權益總額 44,841 48,227

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.