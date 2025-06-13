Navatar Adds Automated LinkedIn Data Enrichment to Its Salesforce CRM Powered Intelligence Engine for Private Equity

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking, today announced a new LinkedIn integration that automates data enrichment within its Salesforce-based platform. This new capability allows deal teams to discover previously unknown contacts, track executive moves, and surface relevant news—all seamlessly within the CRM.

This LinkedIn integration reinforces Navatar’s broader vision: delivering high-impact intelligence automatically—so dealmakers can focus on execution, not data entry. Navatar helps firms win by enabling thematic sourcing, staying close to the right companies, and building conviction early—before deals reach the market.

This mission—to help dealmakers consistently bring their A-game—inspired the launch of Navatar’s A-Game podcast, which spotlights top private equity professionals sharing the principles, strategies, and insights that drive their edge in a competitive market.

For many firms, their CRM is part of the problem—not the solution. Workflows are manual, fragmented, and frustrating. Intelligence is scattered across inboxes, spreadsheets, and conversations in partners’ heads. Most CRMs ultimately become little more than static lists of deals. By capturing insights from emails, calendars, notes, documents, and now LinkedIn, Navatar continuously connects the dots across firms’ most valuable relationships and investment conversations.

Navatar flips the model—removing friction, connecting insights behind the scenes, and ensuring that institutional knowledge shows up where and when dealmakers need it. Navatar transforms Salesforce into a dealmaking intelligence engine that captures, connects, and activates firmwide knowledge—without high-touch data entry or rigid workflows.

Navatar helps deal teams:

Stay close to the right companies, bankers, and signals

Maximize the value of internal and external relationships

Unlock firmwide intelligence—without manual input

Make better-informed investment decisions, faster

Bringing Your A-Game: From Sourcing to Diligence

1. Relationship & Context Mapping

Surfaces who knows who across your firm

Tracks who knows what, based on intelligence automatically captured

Uncovers hidden relationships among companies, investors, and bankers



2. Top-of-Funnel Edge

Consolidates insights from every relationship

Surfaces context that helps you pre-position early

Organizes intelligence by company, contact, sector—without manual effort



3. Thematic Sourcing at Scale

Build workspaces around investment theses and subsectors

Dynamically summarize intelligence in collaborative clipboards

Visualize ecosystems of deals, companies, and people

Continuously refine sourcing strategy based on real-time insights

4. Smarter Deal Evaluation

Pull in expert insights and past deal history to sharpen evaluation

Surface internal knowledge to strengthen competitive positioning

Reduce diligence costs by avoiding duplicated research



Why Private Equity Firms Have Struggled with Salesforce

Private equity workflows are nuanced, long-cycle, and driven by relationships. Yet firms often hire professional services teams to “build out” Salesforce with linear deal stages and compliance flows.

The result? Over-engineered systems packed with automation layers that don’t reflect how dealmakers actually work. CRMs that demand hours of manual input—and return little in actionable insight.

Even a CRM that perfectly mirrors a firm’s process will fail—if dealmakers see no immediate value.

Navatar’s Counter-Intuitive Fix: Simplify Everything

With two decades of Salesforce expertise, Navatar took a bold approach: use the flexibility of Salesforce not to add complexity—but to eliminate it. Navatar brings intelligence to dealmakers without changing how they work.

Here’s how:

No manual data entry — Notes and emails are automatically captured, categorized by company, deal, person, sector, and topic

— Notes and emails are automatically captured, categorized by company, deal, person, sector, and topic Reveal hidden connections — Between sponsors, buyers, companies, and intermediaries

— Between sponsors, buyers, companies, and intermediaries Unify the firm’s knowledge — Track and connect interactions at every stage

— Track and connect interactions at every stage Collaborate seamlessly — Dynamic, flexible workspaces align the team in real time

— Dynamic, flexible workspaces align the team in real time Stay in sync — CRM, Outlook, LinkedIn, calendar, and third-party data are all connected



The Bottom Line: Intelligence Wins Deals

The new LinkedIn integration is now available to all Navatar clients using the Salesforce platform. In a market where speed, insight, and relationships drive returns, private equity firms can no longer afford to rely on static CRMs and scattered workflows. Navatar transforms Salesforce into a low-touch, high-impact intelligence engine—built for how dealmakers actually work. By capturing insights across every conversation and connection, Navatar empowers firms to act earlier, evaluate faster, and compete smarter.

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, is a low-touch, high-impact intelligence engine purpose-built for investment workflows across private markets. Our platform delivers seamless intelligence capture, unifies firmwide relationships, and orchestrates complex deal processes—without requiring high-touch input or behavioral change from investment professionals. Backed by over two decades of CRM expertise, Navatar is used by hundreds of global private markets firms to drive institutional knowledge, create early access to opportunities and streamline execution.

