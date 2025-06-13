RetinalGenix Technologies Welcomes Dr. Taimour Langaee as Advisor for DNA GPS Pharmacogenetics Initiatives

Appointment Underscores RetinalGenix’s Commitment to Integrating the Latest Advances in Genomics and Personalized Medicine into its Product Pipeline

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. OTCQB:RTGN (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), a pioneer in advanced retinal imaging and precision medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Taimour Langaee, MSPH, PhD, as its newest scientific advisor. Dr. Langaee will play a key role in advancing the Company’s DNA GPS Pharmacogenetics initiatives, which are designed to optimize personalized treatment pathways for retinal and systemic diseases through cutting-edge genetic biomarkers and high-resolution retinal imaging.

Dr. Langaee will oversee the genotyping/sequencing data processing, genetic and pharmacogenomics data analyses, and clinical genetic association studies between eye diseases and genetic variations.

Dr. Langaee brings over two decades of extensive experience in pharmacogenomics/precision medicine, genetics/ epigenetics, genotyping/sequencing, preemptive clinical pharmacogenomics testing and implementation, molecular biology, microbiology/immunology, and infectious disease.

He has led and collaborated on major research initiatives throughout his distinguished career, including the NIH Warfarin Study (COAG Trial), the Personalized Medicine Program, and multiple pharmacogenomic studies in cardiovascular, infectious, and neurological diseases. His work has directly influenced the implementation of pharmacogenetics in clinical practice, improving drug safety and efficacy for diverse patient populations.

Dr. Langaee currently serves as Professor in the Department of Pharmacotherapeutics and Clinical Research at the University of South Florida’s Taneja College of Pharmacy. He has taught several courses and has mentored and supervised many undergraduate students, PharmD candidates, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, PGY2 Clinical PGx pharmacy residents, medical residents, and junior faculty members. Prior to this, Dr. Langaee was a leading figure at the University of Florida, where he directed the Center for Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine Genotyping Core Laboratory and contributed to numerous NIH-funded projects focused on the genetic determinants of drug response and personalized medicine.

Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO of RetinalGenix Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Taimour Langaee to our advisory team. His extensive experience in pharmacogenetics and precision medicine will be invaluable as we expand our DNA GPS initiatives. Dr. Langaee’s leadership in translating genetic insights into actionable clinical strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized, data-driven solutions for retinal and systemic health. His expertise will accelerate our efforts to bring the promise of pharmacogenomics to patients and providers worldwide.”

Dr. Langaee’s appointment underscores RetinalGenix’s commitment to integrating the latest advances in genomics and personalized medicine into its product pipeline. As the Company continues its efforts to innovate at the intersection of retinal imaging, genetic analysis, and artificial intelligence, Dr. Langaee’s guidance is expected to be instrumental in shaping the future of precision ophthalmology and beyond.

The application of RetinalGenix’s technologies goes beyond eye disease prevention. The retina is a window to systemic health, and advanced retinal imaging can reveal early signs of many chronic, pervasive diseases, including but not limited to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and chronic kidney disease. RetinalGenix aims to flag early warning signs of these chronic conditions by integrating Pharmacogenetics, high-resolution retinal imaging, remote monitoring, and AI-powered analysis, prompting timely medical evaluation and intervention. This not only helps prevent blindness but also supports better overall health management, reducing the long-term costs associated with chronic disease complications.

Timely Intervention and Personalized Care

With remote monitoring, changes in retinal health can be identified promptly, enabling healthcare providers to intervene before irreversible vision loss occurs. When integrated with RetinalGenix DNA GPS PharmacogeneticsTM platform, the system intends to further personalize risk assessments and treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic profile. This means that not only are problems detected earlier, but interventions might also be tailored to each patient’s unique risk factors and likely response to treatment, potentially maximizing the effectiveness of preventive strategies.

About RetinalGenix



RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding integrating the latest advances in genomics and personalized medicine into RetinalGenix’s product pipeline, the expected contribution of Dr. Langaee, the Company’s DNA GPS Pharmacogenetics initiatives optimizing personalized treatment pathways for retinal and systemic diseases through cutting-edge genetic biomarkers, and high-resolution retinal imaging, delivering personalized, data-driven solutions for retinal and systemic health, bringing the promise of pharmacogenomics to patients and providers worldwide, innovating at the intersection of retinal imaging, genetic analysis, and artificial intelligence, Dr. Langaee’s guidance being instrumental in shaping the future of precision ophthalmology and beyond, advanced retinal imaging revealing early signs of many chronic, pervasive diseases, including but not limited to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and chronic kidney disease, RetinalGenix flagging early warning signs of these chronic conditions by integrating Pharmacogenetics, high-resolution retinal imaging, remote monitoring, and AI-powered analysis, prompting timely medical evaluation and intervention, supporting better overall health management, reducing the long-term costs associated with chronic disease complications, changes in retinal health being identified promptly with remote monitoring, enabling healthcare providers to intervene before irreversible vision loss occurs, the system personalizing risk assessments and treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic profile when integrated with RetinalGenix DNA GPS PharmacogeneticsTM platform, detecting problems earlier, tailoring interventions to each patient’s unique risk factors and likely response to treatment, potentially maximizing the effectiveness of preventive strategies, revolutionizing early disease detection and improving patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development, preventing blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company imaging system or drug candidates, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company’s imaging system or drug candidates, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

Media and Investor Relations

ir@retinalgenix.com

(800) 331-5446

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.