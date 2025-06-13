CEOs unite at The Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Summit to accelerate impact across the industry

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Goods Forum ’s (CGF’s) 2025 Global Summit, the landmark annual event uniting CEOs and thought leaders from across the consumer sector and beyond, drew to a close today in Amsterdam. Over 1,000 CEOs and senior leaders from across the industry came together to scale collaborative action for business growth and sustainable impact, and drive progress and solutions to the global challenges the industry is facing.This year’s theme, ‘Accelerating Impact: The Business Case for Change,’ offered delegates practical insights and inspiration to strengthen collaboration for business growth and sustainable impact. Speakers included senior leaders from Carrefour, The Coca-Cola Group, Danone, L’Oréal, Uber and World Wide Fund US, who shared inspiring business solutions for global market shifts, sustainable growth and the use of AI, as well as discussing highlights from the CGF’s nine Coalitions of Action and five Acceleration Areas.Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands joined on day one of the Summit, speaking to attendees about the importance of circularity in creating sustainable, future-proof value chains, and took part in a roundtable discussion alongside 40 C-Suite executives to discuss collaboration to drive action on climate transition, plastic pollution and food waste.The Global Summit also saw the announcement of the CGF’s new Co-Chairs, Ken Murphy, Group CEO, Tesco plc, and Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO, PepsiCo, who set out their new manifesto for the next two years which focuses on knowledge sharing, strengthening regional engagement, sharpening coalition focus to support long-term sustainable business growth and resilience. The new Co-Chairs were announced on stage by outgoing Co-Chairs Frans Muller, President & CEO, Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO, Mondelēz International, who reflected on their achievements over the last two years in driving forward the CGF’s five Acceleration Areas.Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:“This year’s Summit has given us all reasons to be hopeful amidst a year of multiple challenges for the industry. Across the three days, we have seen inspiration, collaboration and real-life examples of how businesses are coming together to drive growth and sustainable impact."The Summit is always a great moment to both reflect on what we have achieved together so far and set out what comes next in driving progress and solutions to the global challenges all businesses across the industry are facing. We’ve seen a continued commitment to change from our members, who are joining forces to share knowledge and insights on how we can ensure better lives through better business. The announcement of our new Co-Chairs is an exciting next step in bringing our members together to catalyse the positive changes that business, people and planet need.”Frans Muller, President & CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International said:"We are very proud of the progress made over our tenure as co-chairs of the CGF over the past two years. Our goal was to foster stronger collaboration and aim for accelerated impact across the industry. We have taken tangible steps to achieve this, for instance through the new Acceleration Areas, which have led to a 25% increase in member engagement, across a diverse sizes and locations, to contribute meaningfully to positive change on the people and the planet. The CGF is in great hands with Ken and Ramon, and we look forward to working with them over the next two years."Highlights from across the three days included:- A keynote speech from Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on the importance of circularity in building sustainable and future-proof value chains.- A panel on how businesses can drive long-term sustainable growth, with Jim Andrew, Executive Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo, Cécile Beliot-Zind, CEO, Bel Group, and Christoph Schwaiger, International Chief Commercial Officer, ALDI SOUTH Group.- A deep-dive breakout session on how businesses can support healthier lives by reshaping choice and consumer wellbeing, from Sharon Bligh, Health and Sustainability Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, Deeptha Khanna, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader Personal Health, Philips, and Ö. Özgür Tort, CEO, Migros Ticaret.- A conversation on how consumer industry leaders are using technology and AI to drive growth, featuring Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture, Tim Steiner, CEO and co-founder, Ocado Group, and Sandy Ran XU, CEO, JD.com.- A breakout session on how retail and consumer goods leaders are accelerating climate transition and emission reduction, including Frans Muller, President & CEO, Ahold Delhaize, Archana Jagannathan, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Europe, Scott Price, Group CEO, DFI Retail Group, Shalini Unnikrishnan, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group.- A discussion on leadership in a dynamic world, with Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber and James Quincey, Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company.- An inspiring closing day session from outgoing Co-Chairs of the CGF, Frans Muller, President & CEO, Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO, Mondelēz International, and Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, to announce the new Co-Chairs: Ken Murphy, Group CEO, Tesco plc, and Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO, PepsiCo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.