Global Clean-label Ingredients Market to Reach USD 212.4 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Transparency, Consumption

Clean-label Ingredients Market

The clean-label ingredients market is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural, minimally processed, and transparent food products.

Consumers crave clarity—clean-label ingredients are rewriting the future of food, where transparency, trust, and health drive every purchase. Clean is no longer a trend; it’s a demand.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global clean-label ingredients market is poised for remarkable expansion, estimated at USD 57.3 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 212.4 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory is fueled by rising consumer awareness about the impact of food choices on health, ethical sourcing, and environmental sustainability.With consumers increasingly scrutinizing product labels, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward natural, organic, and minimally processed ingredients. Regulatory agencies worldwide are also tightening guidelines, accelerating the shift from artificial additives to clean-label alternatives.

Market Trends Highlighted:

Surging Consumer Preference for Transparency:
Modern consumers demand full disclosure of ingredient sources and manufacturing practices, pushing brands to simplify formulations and adopt recognizable, kitchen-cupboard ingredients.

Rise of Plant-Based and Vegan Diets:
Plant-based proteins, natural sweeteners, and organic additives are in high demand, aligned with global veganism and flexitarian lifestyle trends.

Technological Innovations in Food Processing:
Advancements in processing technologies are enabling manufacturers to develop clean-label products without compromising shelf life, taste, or functionality.

Regulatory Momentum Supporting Clean-label Claims:
Governments worldwide, especially in Europe and North America, are tightening policies on ingredient disclosures, further boosting market adoption.

Key Takeaways of the Report:
• The clean-label ingredients market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%, reaching USD 212.4 billion by 2035.
• United States remains the largest market, underpinned by FDA-led regulatory clarity and consumer push for healthier, traceable ingredients.
• Europe is the fastest-growing region due to stricter bans on artificial additives and high consumer awareness about sustainability.
• Clean-label ingredient innovations will be dominated by plant-based proteins, clean sweeteners, natural colors & flavors, and organic preservatives.
• Major manufacturers are increasingly focusing on R&D and partnerships to innovate sustainable and functional clean-label solutions.

Regional Market Outlook:

United States:
The U.S. market benefits from strong FDA regulations that promote transparency in food labeling. Growing consumer advocacy for natural products, alongside stricter standards for “natural” and “organic” claims, solidifies the U.S. as the global leader in clean-label adoptionEurope:Europe is set to be the fastest-growing region, primarily due to stringent EU regulations against artificial additives. Consumer demand for ethically sourced, sustainable, and minimally processed foods is propelling market growth at an accelerated pace.Country-specific Market Insights:• India (CAGR: 15.8%):India’s clean-label surge is driven by young consumers aligning with global trends in plant-based eating, veganism, and environmental consciousness. The growth of e-commerce has further democratized access to clean-label foods across the country.• China (CAGR: 16.9%):China is witnessing rapid clean-label adoption due to increased food safety concerns, health consciousness, and regulatory emphasis on transparent food labeling. Clean proteins and sustainable food production are expected to dominate future innovations.• UK (CAGR: 23.3%):Chronic disease prevention and heightened health awareness are propelling the UK clean-label market. British consumers increasingly prefer clean, minimally processed foods perceived to support long-term health, driving major food manufacturers to reformulate products.• Brazil (CAGR: 7.5%):Brazil’s market, though growing steadily, is propelled by consumer demand for organic and natural food products, alongside a shift towards plant-based and functional ingredients. Regulatory improvements will further support clean-label innovations in the country.Competitive Outlook:The clean-label ingredients market features a mix of multinational giants and regional innovators actively pursuing product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen market positioning. Major players include:Key Market Players• Archer Daniel Midland Company• Brisan Group• Cargill• Chr. Hansen A/S• Carbon• DSM-Firmenich• Exberry• Ingredients• Kerry Group PLC• Limagrain Ingredients

Key Segments

By Type:
The clean-label market is segmented by type into natural colors, natural flavors, fruit and vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flour, malt and others.

By Form:
According to the form, the clean-label market is segmented into powder and liquid.

By End-Use:
Segment of the clean-label ingredients according to the form includes prepared foods/ready meals, beverages, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks & convenience foods, and others.

By Region:
According to the region, the clean-label ingredients market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa. About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

