Eco-Friendly Handwoven Rattan Daybeds, Sofas, and Benches by Home and Soul

Rattan Daybed and Sunbed Furniture Isabella Rattan Sofa Noah Rattan Bench

Timeless, Sustainable Outdoor Furniture Crafted from Natural Materials for Relaxed Outdoor Living

DUBAI, DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handwoven textures, sturdy natural materials, and thoughtful forms define Home and Soul’s collection of eco-friendly rattan furniture . Designed for open-air settings, each piece in the lineup blends durability with an organic aesthetic—ideal for terraces, patios, gardens, or shaded balconies.The Natural Day Bed with Cushion showcases clean lines with a spacious frame crafted from natural rattan, paired with a soft, neutral cushion. Perfect for lounging beneath a pergola or on a shaded veranda, its low, grounded form invites quiet moments outdoors.For those looking to elevate their alfresco lounging, the Menorca Natural Sun Bed with Cushion offers a trendy handwoven wicker frame. Its wide form makes it ideal for afternoon relaxation or poolside lounging, blending style and comfort.The Isabella Rattan Sofa (2 Seater) brings timeless texture to large outdoor furniture . Its handmade rattan frame is both lightweight and resilient, well-suited to balconies or garden corners. It can also be used indoor, with gentle curves and a comfortable cushion, it offers relaxed seating perfect for family and friends gatherings.The Noah Rattan Bench features a blend of handwoven rattan and banana leaf. An earthy combination that enhances patios and indoor entryways. Its open design provides versatile seating that complements other natural furniture elements, especially in garden or coastal settings.Each piece is crafted with an emphasis on sustainability, using renewable materials and traditional techniques that promote longevity and reduce environmental impact. This outdoor collection offers more than furniture. It invites slower moments, tactile comfort, and a deepened connection with the nature and outdoors.About Home and Soul DubaiHome and Soul Dubai curates eco-conscious, sustainable furniture made with natural materials and hand-finished details. The collection blends modern sensibility with bohemian character, offering timeless pieces designed for intentional living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.