RCP responds to June 2025 NHS England performance figures

Responding to the monthly NHS performance figures, Dr John Dean, RCP clinical vice president, said:

"The waiting list falling to its lowest in over two years is welcome news for patients waiting for care - and a testament to staff's hard work. However, getting the system to an acceptable level of access for patients will require a different approach, as we outlined in our ‘Prescription for outpatients’.

'The pressure that the system is under is still clear to see in the second busiest emergency department attendances ever, and the more than 42,000 patients who had to wait over 12 hours to be admitted. This continues to be driven by over 12,000 patients who are fit to leave hospital but experiencing delayed discharge.

'Turning the tide will require investment and working differently - so we welcome the funding announced by the Chancellor yesterday and today, and await details of the government's plans for reform in the 10-year plan. Staff feeling supported and valued must be a priority. Fixing the NHS will not be possible without them.'