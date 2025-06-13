Climateworks welcomes new executive overseeing Australian programs 

Climateworks Centre is pleased to announce Erwin Jackson as the new Head of Australian Programs.

Erwin has more than 35 years of experience across government, business and the not-for-profit sector.

‘I’m thrilled to welcome Erwin to lead the development and delivery of Climateworks’ sectoral programs and policy capability in Australia,’ Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek said.

‘Erwin is one of Australia’s most respected climate policy analysts and advocates and brings to Climateworks an outstanding track record in policy influence, strategic leadership, and partnership-building.’

Erwin came to Climateworks from the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) where he was Managing Director, Policy for seven years.

Erwin led the development of IGCC’s national policy priorities, working closely with governments and stakeholders to shape investable climate, physical risk, and climate-related financial risk policies.

His previous roles include Deputy CEO of The Climate Institute, senior advisory positions with the Australian Conservation Foundation and Environment Victoria, and contributions to climate research and strategy development at the Australian National University (ANU), CSIRO, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Queensland.

‘Climateworks has a proven track record in delivering outcomes for climate action,’ Erwin said.

‘I am very pleased to join the team and help drive institutional change to rapidly reduce emissions, restore nature, and support a just and sustainable Australia.’